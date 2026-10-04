ETV Bharat / bharat

3 Female Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Delhi Police Officers During AISA Protest; Crime Branch To Probe Cases

Security personnel detain AISA National President Neha Bora during a protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in SIR, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Three female journalists were allegedly sexually harassed by Delhi Police officers on Saturday during the All India Students' Association (AISA) protest march at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police confirmed they have received the complaints from the three journalists and said the cases will be probed by the Crime Branch.

"On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry," Delhi Police said in a post on X on Sunday.

One of the journalists in a video statement shared on social media late Saturday said she was allegedly groped by an ACP-level officer. She alleged she had been sitting outside the Parliament Street Police Station for several hours, but the police were not willing to register an FIR.

"Earlier today, when Neha Bora (AISA National President) was detained, I was shooting a video. ACP (name withheld) squeezed my breast and pushed me. When I confronted him, he ran away. It's been three and a half hours and no one is ready to file my complaint and register the FIR," the journalist said.

Female police personnel drag protesters. (ETV Bharat)

A large number of activists, protesters and journalists protested outside the police station after an FIR was not immediately registered over the complaints.

They demanded that the police register a complaint and initiate legal action in the matter. The demonstration saw the participation of independent journalists alongside content creators and journalists associated with various digital media outlets.