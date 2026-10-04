3 Female Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Delhi Police Officers During AISA Protest; Crime Branch To Probe Cases
One of the journalists in a video statement shared on social media late Saturday said she was allegedly groped by an ACP-level officer.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Three female journalists were allegedly sexually harassed by Delhi Police officers on Saturday during the All India Students' Association (AISA) protest march at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Delhi Police confirmed they have received the complaints from the three journalists and said the cases will be probed by the Crime Branch.
"On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry," Delhi Police said in a post on X on Sunday.
On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry. @PTI_News @ANI #DPUpdates— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 4, 2026
One of the journalists in a video statement shared on social media late Saturday said she was allegedly groped by an ACP-level officer. She alleged she had been sitting outside the Parliament Street Police Station for several hours, but the police were not willing to register an FIR.
"Earlier today, when Neha Bora (AISA National President) was detained, I was shooting a video. ACP (name withheld) squeezed my breast and pushed me. When I confronted him, he ran away. It's been three and a half hours and no one is ready to file my complaint and register the FIR," the journalist said.
A large number of activists, protesters and journalists protested outside the police station after an FIR was not immediately registered over the complaints.
They demanded that the police register a complaint and initiate legal action in the matter. The demonstration saw the participation of independent journalists alongside content creators and journalists associated with various digital media outlets.
They argued that if a police officer is accused of committing a crime against a woman, the complaint should be treated like any other criminal complaint, and action should be taken in accordance with the law.
The Press Club of India expressed “shock and dismay” over the police’s treatment of journalists covering the protest and urged the Delhi Police to immediately act on the complaint.
"Behaviour of this kind cannot be normalised in a democracy. Journalists must be allowed to work freely, without fear, and document those who gather to raise various issues. That this is not being allowed even at the heart of the national capital does not bode well for the trajectory of media freedom in India," it said in a statement.
The Press Club of India’s statement on Delhi Police’s action against journalists and imposition of Internet ban in and around Jantar Mantar area:— The Press Club of India is shocked and dismayed at the Delhi Police's actions against and treatment of journalists during the protests at Jantar Mantar against the chief election commissioner on Friday and Saturday. Behaviour of this kind cannot be normalised in a democracy. Journalists must be allowed to work freely, without fear, and document those who gather to raise various issues. That this is not being allowed even at the heart of the national capital does not bode well for the trajectory of media freedom in India. The Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) must immediately act on the female journalist's complaint and ensure that it gives mediapersons the space to do their jobs without having to face aggression and threats.— Press Club of India (@PCITweets) October 4, 2026
"The Delhi Police must immediately act on the female journalist's complaint and ensure that it gives media persons the space to do their jobs without having to face aggression and threats," it added.
Reacting to the incident, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, questioned the Home Minister, stating, "Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this."
In a post on X, Gandhi said that hundreds of journalists had been sitting at Jantar Mantar for hours demanding registration of an FIR.
"A female journalist has accused a police officer of misconduct at Jantar Mantar. For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered. Isn't that the police's basic duty? They haven't even done that," Gandhi wrote on X.
जंतर-मंतर पर एक महिला पत्रकार ने एक पुलिस अधिकारी पर बदसलूकी का आरोप लगाया है। घंटों से सैकड़ों पत्रकार सिर्फ़ इतनी माँग लेकर बैठे हैं कि FIR दर्ज कर ली जाए। ये तो पुलिस का बुनियादी काम है न? वो भी नहीं किया। आज ही जंतर-मंतर पर सैकड़ों लोग हिरासत में लिए गए। महिला प्रदर्शनकारियों के साथ बदसलूकी के आरोप हैं। कैमरे छीने गए, पत्रकार घसीटे गए। और ये पहली बार नहीं है - इससे पहले भी हमने वीडियो सबूतों के साथ देखा है कि पुलिस के अफसर महिलाओं के साथ घिनौनी बदसलूकी करते हैं। पूरी दिल्ली की महिलाएं, छात्राएं अपनी सुरक्षा को लेकर घबराहट में हैं, सत्याग्रह कर रही हैं - मगर जिस पुलिस पर महिलाओं की हिफ़ाज़त की ज़िम्मेदारी है, वही महिलाओं पर हाथ उठा रही है। और एक महिला की शिकायत दर्ज करने से जो सरकार डरती है - वो आख़िर किसकी हिफ़ाज़त कर रही है? दिल्ली पुलिस गृह मंत्रालय के अधीन है। अमित शाह जी, कहाँ हैं आप? जवाब आपको ही देना है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 3, 2026
On Saturday, Delhi Police detained several members of the AISA during the protest as protesters, including AISA president Neha Bora and senior advocates Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal, attempted to breach police barricades near Jantar Mantar and move forward.
Delhi Police had already registered at least three FIRs in connection with the mass protest held near Jantar Mantar on October 2. Two FIRs were registered at Parliament Street (Sansad Marg) Police Station and one at Connaught Place Police Station.
Last month, The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months over decisions on SIR, voter registration, and the Commission's technology systems.
The Election Commission, however, rejected the suggestion that the reported objections amounted to institutional dissent over final decisions. The poll panel said that operational queries, inputs and suggestions raised during the draft stage were part of its standard administrative and decision-making process. ECI also claimed that the decisions regarding the schedule of the SIR exercise were "unanimous".
Read More