ETV Bharat / bharat

'One Was On Motorcycle, Two Others Hung Around': Eyewitnesses Recount Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Police cordon off the spot where shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff, in Mumbai on Sunday. ( ANI )

Mumbai: The scene outside Pushpa Narsee Park in Vile Parle on Sunday evenings is usually upbeat as crowds wait and cheer for Bollywood stars who visit to play football.

It is a visual treat for fans, paparazzi and football enthusiasts. Last Sunday, however, turned this upbeat atmosphere into shock and fear as unknown assailants opened fire on actor Tiger Shroff when he was leaving the park after his football game.

Three eyewitnesses narrate what they saw. "When Tiger left, he shook hands with his fans and people standing around. After that, he sat in his car and within seconds, these men fired rounds at him and his driver. Several rounds were fired. The driver got hurt, and another person was hit near his chest," said Shahrukh Sheikh, an autorickshaw driver, who was parked close to Tiger's car. Sheikh said he could not register the faces of the shooters accurately. "I was shaken by what I had just witnessed. It was all so sudden. I can't remember the face of the shooter," he said. Salma Shaikh, who calls herself a blogger covering Bollywood stars, said it is her Sunday ritual to visit the Park. "After they had finished playing their game, all fans were clicking pictures. I called out to Tiger, asking him to see my blog. He just rushed towards his car and sat. As soon his vehicle touched the main road, we saw a youth firing and many thought it to be firecrackers."