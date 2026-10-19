'One Was On Motorcycle, Two Others Hung Around': Eyewitnesses Recount Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
Eyewitnesses recount that the attack took place within a few seconds as gun-wielding assailants fired at the actor and his driver.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Mumbai: The scene outside Pushpa Narsee Park in Vile Parle on Sunday evenings is usually upbeat as crowds wait and cheer for Bollywood stars who visit to play football.
It is a visual treat for fans, paparazzi and football enthusiasts. Last Sunday, however, turned this upbeat atmosphere into shock and fear as unknown assailants opened fire on actor Tiger Shroff when he was leaving the park after his football game.
Three eyewitnesses narrate what they saw.
"When Tiger left, he shook hands with his fans and people standing around. After that, he sat in his car and within seconds, these men fired rounds at him and his driver. Several rounds were fired. The driver got hurt, and another person was hit near his chest," said Shahrukh Sheikh, an autorickshaw driver, who was parked close to Tiger's car.
Sheikh said he could not register the faces of the shooters accurately. "I was shaken by what I had just witnessed. It was all so sudden. I can't remember the face of the shooter," he said.
Salma Shaikh, who calls herself a blogger covering Bollywood stars, said it is her Sunday ritual to visit the Park.
"After they had finished playing their game, all fans were clicking pictures. I called out to Tiger, asking him to see my blog. He just rushed towards his car and sat. As soon his vehicle touched the main road, we saw a youth firing and many thought it to be firecrackers."
Tiger, who was sitting next to the driver, was quick to lie flat in the car.
"I saw Tiger was lying down which helped him to stay safe, but the driver had an injury near his elbow and one bullet went through his palm. They immediately rushed to the police station, and then they went to Nanavati Hospital. This incident occurred after 7:05 PM, usually when the actors leave the playground," she said.
This firing took place on Sunday evening, barely 100 metres away from Juhu police station. Mumbai police have formed 15 teams to identify and trace the shooters.
Investigators suspect the assailants are likely to have conducted recce of actor Tiger's movements, as he is said to play football for two hours every Sunday at the park.
Suspicions of police have a bearing since another autorickshaw driver said the assailants knew the movements of the star.
"When Tiger Sir left, I saw three men. One was on a motorcycle, and two others were hanging around. One was waiting just outside the gate of the playground, the other a little ahead. They didn't go inside the park, but began shooting after Tiger was seated in his car," said Rakesh Kumar, another rickshaw driver.
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