Three Decades On, SC Sets Aside Death Sentence In 1996 Rajasthan Bus Blast Case
The top court made it clear that its decision was not based on an assessment of the merits of the prosecution case.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Nearly three decades after his arrest and 12 years after being sentenced to death, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside Abdul Hameed’s conviction in the 1996 Rajasthan bus blast case.
The top court held that the trial was fatally flawed due to denial of effective legal representation and procedural fairness, and ordered a fresh trial to be completed within a year.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta. The top court said its decision was based on the lack of fairness and procedural propriety. The bench made it clear that its decision was not based on an assessment of the merits of the prosecution case.
The bench asked the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court to assign the retrial to a special court in Jaipur. The bench said the court should endeavour to complete the proceedings within one year.
The top court found that Hameed was not provided effective legal representation and assistance when witnesses deposed, which renders the proceedings fundamentally unfair. The apex court directed that Hameed be provided effective and meaningful legal representation during the fresh trial.
The bench also acquitted co-accused Pappu alias Salim, who had been serving a life sentence after being convicted of supplying explosives for the blast.
The top court also dismissed appeals filed by the Rajasthan government against the acquittal of six accused: Jammu and Kashmir residents Javed Khan, Latif Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Bhatt, Mirja Nissa Hussain, and Abdul Ghani, besides Rais Beg from Uttar Pradesh. This affirmed the 2019 Rajasthan High Court’s decision exonerating them.
Fourteen people were killed and 37 injured in the blast on a bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway on May 22, 1996. The incident occurred a day after the Lajpat Nagar bomb blast in Delhi, in which 13 people were killed. The apex court’s order leaves the case with no convicted accused for now, as Hameed faces a fresh trial while the rest stand acquitted.
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