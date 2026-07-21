ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Decades On, SC Sets Aside Death Sentence In 1996 Rajasthan Bus Blast Case

New Delhi: Nearly three decades after his arrest and 12 years after being sentenced to death, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside Abdul Hameed’s conviction in the 1996 Rajasthan bus blast case.

The top court held that the trial was fatally flawed due to denial of effective legal representation and procedural fairness, and ordered a fresh trial to be completed within a year.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta. The top court said its decision was based on the lack of fairness and procedural propriety. The bench made it clear that its decision was not based on an assessment of the merits of the prosecution case.

The bench asked the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court to assign the retrial to a special court in Jaipur. The bench said the court should endeavour to complete the proceedings within one year.

The top court found that Hameed was not provided effective legal representation and assistance when witnesses deposed, which renders the proceedings fundamentally unfair. The apex court directed that Hameed be provided effective and meaningful legal representation during the fresh trial.