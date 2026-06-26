ETV Bharat / bharat

Three-Decade-Old Quarrel Over Watch Turns Fatal, SC Eases Sentence

New Delhi: Nearly three decades ago, a petty commercial dispute over the sale of a defective watch escalated into fatal violence. This week, the Supreme Court upheld a man’s conviction for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, but eased his sentence in light of the long passage of time and the circumstances of the case.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Arun Palli noted that the incident occurred on February 12, 1997, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. "From the materials on record, it is seen that appellant was at that point of time, 33 years old. Today, we are in 2026, almost three decades have gone by since then. Appellant is now well over 60 years of age," noted the bench, in its judgment delivered on June 25.

The bench also noted the genesis of the altercation between the deceased and the accused, which escalated into a scuffle, leading to the deceased falling into the dry canal. It said all the injuries, around the face or on the skull of the deceased, clearly occurred because of the fall into the dry canal, which had a rock bed.

The bench noted that appellant Mathu alias Jagdish had undergone imprisonment for over one and a half years. "At this distant point of time, we are of the view that it would meet the ends of justice if we alter the sentence of imprisonment from RI for five years to the period already undergone, while maintaining the conviction… Since the appellant is already on bail, the bail bond stands discharged," said the bench.

The bench said the three injuries could only have been suffered by the deceased due to his abrupt fall into the dry canal and not from being hit by stones that a human being could lift and throw with force. "Therefore, the accusation that the present appellant had thrown stones at the deceased which had resulted in grievous injuries to the deceased, causing his death, is, in our view, not a plausible scenario," it said.

The bench said Section 304 IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has two parts.

The first part applies if the act causing death is done with the intention of causing death or of causing bodily injury likely to cause death. "If the first part is attracted, then the punishment is either imprisonment for life or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to a fine," said the bench.