Three-Decade-Old Quarrel Over Watch Turns Fatal, SC Eases Sentence
The apex court decided that justice would be served by reducing his five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to the time he has already served.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Nearly three decades ago, a petty commercial dispute over the sale of a defective watch escalated into fatal violence. This week, the Supreme Court upheld a man’s conviction for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, but eased his sentence in light of the long passage of time and the circumstances of the case.
A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Arun Palli noted that the incident occurred on February 12, 1997, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. "From the materials on record, it is seen that appellant was at that point of time, 33 years old. Today, we are in 2026, almost three decades have gone by since then. Appellant is now well over 60 years of age," noted the bench, in its judgment delivered on June 25.
The bench also noted the genesis of the altercation between the deceased and the accused, which escalated into a scuffle, leading to the deceased falling into the dry canal. It said all the injuries, around the face or on the skull of the deceased, clearly occurred because of the fall into the dry canal, which had a rock bed.
The bench noted that appellant Mathu alias Jagdish had undergone imprisonment for over one and a half years. "At this distant point of time, we are of the view that it would meet the ends of justice if we alter the sentence of imprisonment from RI for five years to the period already undergone, while maintaining the conviction… Since the appellant is already on bail, the bail bond stands discharged," said the bench.
The bench said the three injuries could only have been suffered by the deceased due to his abrupt fall into the dry canal and not from being hit by stones that a human being could lift and throw with force. "Therefore, the accusation that the present appellant had thrown stones at the deceased which had resulted in grievous injuries to the deceased, causing his death, is, in our view, not a plausible scenario," it said.
The bench said Section 304 IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has two parts.
The first part applies if the act causing death is done with the intention of causing death or of causing bodily injury likely to cause death. "If the first part is attracted, then the punishment is either imprisonment for life or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to a fine," said the bench.
The bench said the second part of Section 304 IPC applies if the act causing death is done with the knowledge that it is likely to cause death.
"Considering the evidence on record, though the trial court as well as the high court has not specified as to which part of Section 304 IPC is attracted, nonetheless, we are of the view that it is part II of Section 304 IPC which is applicable in the facts of this case," said the apex court.
Fifteen days before the incident, the deceased, Padam Singh Shahi, had sold a watch to Manua alias Puran for Rs 500. When Manua was unhappy with the watch, he tried to return it, which led to an altercation.
The trivial issue soon escalated when Manua’s associates, including Mathu alias Jagdish and Ramu (both since deceased), joined in. The fracas led to the deceased being pushed into a dry canal, where he sustained fatal injuries. According to the prosecution, Mathu struck the deceased on the head with a heavy stone.
After examining the evidence and medical records, the apex court said it is evident from the nature and extent of the injuries that those could only have been suffered by the deceased because of his fall into the dry canal with a rock bed.
In 2012, the Uttarakhand High Court upheld the trial court’s 2002 conviction. With two co-accused having passed away during the pendency of the appeal, Mathu alias Jagdish was the sole surviving appellant.
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