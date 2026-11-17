ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Cyclones In Bay Of Bengal: IMD Chief Explains El Niño's Role And What Is Driving Their Formation

Palm trees sway in strong winds as heavy rain lashes the coastal town amid Cyclone Murasu in Chirala, Bapatla, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Bay of Bengal has witnessed three cyclonic systems within a relatively short span during the post-monsoon season. Cyclone Arnab developed in late October, followed by Cyclone Murasu in early November and now Cyclone Akvan.

While October and November are traditionally the most active months for cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal, the successive development of these systems and their movement towards the Andhra Pradesh coast have raised concerns about the risks to coastal communities, infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods.

Three Cyclones In Bay Of Bengal: IMD Chief Explains El Niño's Role And What Is Driving Their Formation (ETV Bharat)

Although cyclone formation during this period is not unusual, the repeated movement of systems towards the same coastal stretch has drawn attention to the larger atmospheric and oceanic conditions influencing their development. With Cyclone Akvan expected to intensify further before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, questions have also emerged over the factors driving these systems and the preparedness of vulnerable coastal regions.

Explaining the recent sequence, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said October and November are climatologically the most active months for cyclone development, with around three cyclonic systems generally forming during this period. However, he described the successive movement of these systems towards the same coastline, particularly Andhra Pradesh, as unusual.

He attributed this pattern to El Niño, saying the occurrence of one cyclone after another, with all systems moving toward the same coast, was linked to the climate phenomenon.

El Niño And Its Influence On Cyclone Movement

El Niño is characterised by abnormal warming of surface waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. This warming influences large-scale atmospheric circulation, wind patterns and rainfall distribution across tropical regions, potentially affecting cyclone formation and movement.

Explaining its possible influence on cyclone tracks, Mohapatra said cyclones during El Niño years have generally been observed to develop at lower latitudes over the Bay of Bengal and move towards the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts.

Fishing boats remain anchored along the coast as rough sea conditions and strong winds prevail amid Cyclone Murasu in Chirala, Bapatla, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (IANS)

"During El Niño years, it has been observed that most cyclones develop at lower latitudes and move towards Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," he said.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), its November 12 update reported that El Niño conditions continued to strengthen, with the Niño 3.4 sea-surface temperature index reaching 2.5 degrees Celsius above average. Strong-to-very-strong El Niño conditions were likely to continue through January-March 2027.

However, El Niño alone does not determine where a cyclone will form or the direction it will take. Other seasonal and atmospheric factors also influence these patterns, including the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), regional wind circulation and the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO).

ITCZ And Seasonal Wind Circulation Influence Cyclone Development

Dark rain clouds hover over the Krishna River as Cyclone Murasu brings heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (IANS)

Explaining the role of seasonal atmospheric conditions, Professor Javed N Malik from the Department of Earth Sciences, IIT Kanpur, said the movement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone plays an important role in influencing atmospheric circulation.

The ITCZ is a belt near the equator where winds from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge. Its position shifts with seasonal changes in solar heating, affecting wind patterns and atmospheric conditions across tropical regions.

According to Javed, the seasonal movement of this zone, along with variations in pressure and temperature, contributes to atmospheric conditions that favour cyclone development during the post-monsoon season.

While these large-scale patterns influence the broader environment in which cyclones develop, their actual intensification depends on more immediate oceanic and atmospheric conditions.

MJO And Warm Ocean Conditions Support Akvan's Intensification

The IMD has identified favourable atmospheric and oceanic conditions that could support Akvan's further intensification.

Its advisory highlighted the role of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which was in Phase 3 and was likely to move towards Phase 4 before returning towards Phase 3 between November 16 and 21. The agency said this pattern was favourable for enhanced convective activity over the Bay of Bengal.

The advisory also noted that Tropical Cyclone Heat Potential near the system's centre was around 100 kilojoules per square centimetre.

A massive banyan tree lies fallen on National Highway 544-D near Kanamarlapudi in Savalyapuram Mandal, Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh, following the impact of Cyclone Murasu on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (IANS)

Warm ocean water provides the energy a cyclone needs to strengthen. Higher ocean heat content can help a storm maintain its intensity even when strong winds mix the upper layers of the sea. Low deep-layer wind shear east of the system's centre, sufficient atmospheric moisture, and favourable upper-level conditions can further support its development.

Environmental expert Hishmi Husain explained that these factors work together to determine how quickly a cyclonic system strengthens. While warm ocean waters supply energy, atmospheric conditions determine how efficiently the storm uses it.