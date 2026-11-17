Three Cyclones In Bay Of Bengal: IMD Chief Explains El Niño's Role And What Is Driving Their Formation
Experts caution that coastal ecosystems need adequate recovery time between storms, particularly where erosion, saline water intrusion and infrastructure damage accumulate, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bay of Bengal has witnessed three cyclonic systems within a relatively short span during the post-monsoon season. Cyclone Arnab developed in late October, followed by Cyclone Murasu in early November and now Cyclone Akvan.
While October and November are traditionally the most active months for cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal, the successive development of these systems and their movement towards the Andhra Pradesh coast have raised concerns about the risks to coastal communities, infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods.
Although cyclone formation during this period is not unusual, the repeated movement of systems towards the same coastal stretch has drawn attention to the larger atmospheric and oceanic conditions influencing their development. With Cyclone Akvan expected to intensify further before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, questions have also emerged over the factors driving these systems and the preparedness of vulnerable coastal regions.
Explaining the recent sequence, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said October and November are climatologically the most active months for cyclone development, with around three cyclonic systems generally forming during this period. However, he described the successive movement of these systems towards the same coastline, particularly Andhra Pradesh, as unusual.
He attributed this pattern to El Niño, saying the occurrence of one cyclone after another, with all systems moving toward the same coast, was linked to the climate phenomenon.
El Niño And Its Influence On Cyclone Movement
El Niño is characterised by abnormal warming of surface waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. This warming influences large-scale atmospheric circulation, wind patterns and rainfall distribution across tropical regions, potentially affecting cyclone formation and movement.
Explaining its possible influence on cyclone tracks, Mohapatra said cyclones during El Niño years have generally been observed to develop at lower latitudes over the Bay of Bengal and move towards the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts.
"During El Niño years, it has been observed that most cyclones develop at lower latitudes and move towards Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," he said.
According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), its November 12 update reported that El Niño conditions continued to strengthen, with the Niño 3.4 sea-surface temperature index reaching 2.5 degrees Celsius above average. Strong-to-very-strong El Niño conditions were likely to continue through January-March 2027.
However, El Niño alone does not determine where a cyclone will form or the direction it will take. Other seasonal and atmospheric factors also influence these patterns, including the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), regional wind circulation and the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO).
ITCZ And Seasonal Wind Circulation Influence Cyclone Development
Explaining the role of seasonal atmospheric conditions, Professor Javed N Malik from the Department of Earth Sciences, IIT Kanpur, said the movement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone plays an important role in influencing atmospheric circulation.
The ITCZ is a belt near the equator where winds from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge. Its position shifts with seasonal changes in solar heating, affecting wind patterns and atmospheric conditions across tropical regions.
According to Javed, the seasonal movement of this zone, along with variations in pressure and temperature, contributes to atmospheric conditions that favour cyclone development during the post-monsoon season.
While these large-scale patterns influence the broader environment in which cyclones develop, their actual intensification depends on more immediate oceanic and atmospheric conditions.
MJO And Warm Ocean Conditions Support Akvan's Intensification
The IMD has identified favourable atmospheric and oceanic conditions that could support Akvan's further intensification.
Its advisory highlighted the role of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which was in Phase 3 and was likely to move towards Phase 4 before returning towards Phase 3 between November 16 and 21. The agency said this pattern was favourable for enhanced convective activity over the Bay of Bengal.
The advisory also noted that Tropical Cyclone Heat Potential near the system's centre was around 100 kilojoules per square centimetre.
Warm ocean water provides the energy a cyclone needs to strengthen. Higher ocean heat content can help a storm maintain its intensity even when strong winds mix the upper layers of the sea. Low deep-layer wind shear east of the system's centre, sufficient atmospheric moisture, and favourable upper-level conditions can further support its development.
Environmental expert Hishmi Husain explained that these factors work together to determine how quickly a cyclonic system strengthens. While warm ocean waters supply energy, atmospheric conditions determine how efficiently the storm uses it.
Climate Change Adds To Long-Term Coastal Risks
While atmospheric and oceanic conditions help explain the immediate strengthening of cyclones, experts also point to the longer-term challenges climate change poses along vulnerable coastlines.
Hishmi said warmer oceans, increased atmospheric moisture and rising sea levels are contributing to a more challenging coastal environment. These conditions can increase the risks associated with intense cyclone-related rainfall and coastal flooding.
However, he cautioned against directly attributing individual cyclones or the present sequence of storms to climate change without a specific attribution study.
As cyclone-related risks increase, timely forecasting and early warnings become equally important in reducing their impact on people and infrastructure.
Satellite Technology Improves Cyclone Tracking And Early Warnings
Javed highlighted the role of satellite technology in monitoring cyclonic systems and issuing timely warnings.
He said advancements in weather observation have made it easier to track a storm's movement, wind speed and likely path. He also cautioned that a cyclone weakening after moving inland does not mean its associated risks disappear immediately.
Winds of around 50-60 kmph can continue to cause damage, particularly in vulnerable and exposed areas.
With Cyclone Akvan approaching the coast, the possibility of strong winds, heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions has placed several states on alert.
According to the IMD National Bulletin issued on November 17, Cyclonic Storm Akvan remained practically stationary over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the previous nine hours.
At 2.30 am on November 17, the system was located near 12.2°N latitude and 85.7°E longitude, approximately 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.
IMD Forecast: Akvan To Bring Heavy Rainfall, Strong Winds
The IMD forecast that Akvan would intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the evening of November 17 and a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of November 19. It was expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20, with wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph.
According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Andhra Pradesh could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20, with isolated areas recording 20-30 cm or more in a day. Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease on November 21.
Odisha, eastern Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are also likely to receive heavy rainfall between November 19 and 21.
The IMD has warned of very rough to very high sea conditions and advised fishermen against venturing into several parts of the Bay of Bengal between November 16 and 20. Caution has also been advised for port operations, shipping and offshore and onshore industrial activities until November 20.
Environmental expert Hishmi Husain said successive cyclones can cause cumulative damage to coastal communities and ecosystems, particularly when there is little time to recover between storms.
Storm surges and flooding can accelerate coastal erosion, damage mangroves and wetlands, and cause saltwater intrusion into farmland and freshwater sources. The Godavari delta and Coringa mangroves are among the ecologically important areas at risk.
Agriculture, fishing, shipping and port operations may also suffer losses, affecting crops, fishermen, traders and seafood processors. Hishmi stressed the need for timely evacuations, securing fishing vessels, mangrove restoration, climate-resilient infrastructure and agricultural insurance. Protecting essential services, including hospitals, electricity and drinking-water supply, is equally important.
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