Three-And-A-Half Years For A Single Shawl: Kashmir Craftsman's Intricately Handwoven Masterpiece Steals The Spotlight At India International Trade Fair
The unparalleled skill and dedication for his art has earned a niche besides Rs 10 crore project for the artisan's native village, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: As artisans showcase their craft at the India International Trade Fair in Delhi, Kashmir's master craftsman Bashir Ahmad finds himself in the spotlight for his intricately handwoven shawls, some of which take nearly three-and-a-half years to complete.
The valley's centuries-old handicraft traditions are finding a place at the fair being held at the Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam.
Ahmad, who hails from Sonpah village in the Beerwah tehsil of Budgam district says that the handicraft work in his village dates back around 300 years. For him, shawl-making is not merely a business but a tradition that he wants to preserve and pass on to future generations. What makes his work distinctive is that he completes an entire shawl himself, maintaining consistency in its design and craftsmanship.
From First Recognition In 2005 To Shilp Guru Award In 2018
Ahmad began learning traditional handicraft techniques during childhood. He says that Ghulam Hassan Shehra, a resident of his village, taught him and several others the finer aspects of the craft.
In 2005, Ahmad participated in a textile competition organised in Delhi's RK Puram, where he secured second place. He says he was the first artisan from his village to receive such recognition.
His efforts received further recognition in 2018, when he was honoured with the prestigious Shilp Guru Award. Along with the award, he received a gold medal, Rs 2 lakh in cash and a certificate.
Ahmad says the recognition boosted his confidence and encouraged other artisans in his village to pursue the traditional craft.
A Village Of Artisans And Awards
Ahmad's achievements have also contributed to the recognition of his village. He says Sonpah, where he was once the only award-winning artisan, now has more than 300 artisans. According to him, craftsmen from the village have collectively received around 30 national and state-level awards.
He says the village has gradually developed an identity as a handicraft centre, attracting visitors from different parts of India and abroad who come to explore and purchase traditional Kashmiri products.
Rs 10-Crore Project For Native Village
According to Ahmad, a project worth approximately Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the development of Sonpah village. The initiative aims to improve infrastructure and promote the village as a handicraft tourism destination.
The proposed development includes roads, electricity, water supply, parks and transportation facilities. Ahmad says the objective is to provide visitors with an opportunity to experience the traditional craft and observe artisans at work.
He adds that visitors from countries such as the United States, China and African nations also travel to the village to explore its handicrafts.
Three-And-A-Half Years To Complete A Single Shawl
One of the most distinctive aspects of Ahmad's craftsmanship is his silk shawl, which takes nearly three-and-a-half years to complete.
The process begins with preparing a design outline. Based on this, the artisan starts working on the fabric and carefully selects the colours required for different sections of the shawl.
Ahmad uses Kashmiri mulberry silk and says that working on the material requires considerable skill, particularly when employing traditional techniques such as Dorukha, which involves creating intricate designs on both sides of the shawl.
He believes that a single artisan should work on the entire piece to maintain consistency in the craftsmanship. He spends nearly eight hours every day working on his creations.
Shawls Priced Between Rs 50,000 And Rs 9 Lakh
The price of a Kashmiri shawl depends on its design, craftsmanship, material and the time taken to complete it.
Ahmad says his shawls are priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 9 lakh. His creations attract both Indian and international buyers.
He recalls that one of his shawls, made using a special combination of colours, was booked by a customer even before he could complete the final finishing work.
From Carpet Weaving To Training The Next Generation
Ahmad's association with handicrafts began during childhood. Initially, he made carpets at home and earned an income by selling them. He later experimented with Zari work but eventually focused on traditional shawl-making.
Today, his two daughters and son have also learnt the craft from him. He says they have developed skills that are even better than his own and hopes they will continue the family tradition.
According to Ahmad, handicrafts provide an important source of livelihood in Sonpah. An artisan earns an average of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month through this work, he says.
Need To Protect Traditional Kani Shawls
While Bashir Ahmad is preserving traditional silk shawl craftsmanship, another artisan from the Valley, Mohammad Shafi Bhat, is highlighting the challenges facing traditional Kani shawl weaving.
Mohammad Shafi Bhat, a master weaver from Baramulla district and associated with the 'Mehnat Kash Kashmiri Weavers Handloom Cooperative Society', Baramulla, calls for greater public awareness about Geographical Indication (GI) certification to protect traditional Kani shawls from machine-made imitations.
He says the growing availability of inexpensive, machine-manufactured replicas is affecting the market for genuine handmade products and creating difficulties for traditional artisans.
Training Nearly 300 Youth In Traditional Weaving
Bhat says traditional handloom weaving can provide sustainable employment opportunities to rural youth, particularly school and college graduates.
He says he has trained nearly 300 young people in his village, helping them develop skills and become financially independent through traditional crafts.
"We train young school and college graduates in our village because this is a dignified, stress-free home craft that generates reliable income," he says.
He adds that more than 350 artisans are currently engaged in Kani weaving in his immediate area, alongside other traditional crafts such as carpet weaving and papier-mâché.
According to him, promoting traditional handicrafts can strengthen the rural economy by providing employment opportunities alongside agriculture and horticulture, including apple cultivation.
Up To Two-and-a-Half Years For A Single Kani Shawl
Kani weaving is among Kashmir's most intricate traditional crafts. It involves creating elaborate patterns on a Pashmina base using small wooden sticks or bobbins known as 'Kanis'.
The process requires extensive training under an experienced master artisan, traditionally known as an 'Ustaad'.
A standard Kani shawl can take at least six months of continuous manual work to complete. More intricate designs may require anywhere between one and two-and-a-half years, while even smaller stoles can take up to three months.
The extensive time and skill required reflect the precision and patience involved in this traditional weaving technique.
Machine-Made Imitations A Challenge
Artisans have expressed concern over the growing availability of inexpensive, machine-made replicas of traditional Kashmiri shawls. These products are often sold at considerably lower prices than genuine handwoven pieces.
Bhat believes that consumers need to understand the difference between authentic handmade products and machine-manufactured imitations.
He and other artisans are urging buyers to check GI certification and relevant authentication details before purchasing Kashmiri Pashmina and Kani products.
They believe greater awareness can help protect consumers, support traditional weavers and ensure that genuine Kashmiri handicrafts receive the recognition they deserve.
A Kashmiri Shawl In Gift To PM Modi
Ahmad also shared his experience of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he got an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister during an event organised at Pragati Maidan on the occasion of Handicrafts Day.
During the interaction, he presented a Kashmiri shawl to the Prime Minister and discussed the need to promote traditional handicrafts at the international level.
Ahmad says he wants Kashmiri handicrafts to receive greater recognition in foreign markets so that artisans can find better opportunities to showcase and sell their work.
Preserving Heritage While Creating Livelihoods
The stories of Bashir Ahmad and Mohammad Shafi Bhat highlight two important aspects of Kashmir's traditional handicraft industry: preserving centuries-old craftsmanship and creating sustainable employment for future generations.
While Bashir Ahmad's three-and-a-half-year-long process of making a silk shawl reflects the patience and precision involved in traditional craftsmanship, Mohammad Shafi Bhat's efforts to train young weavers underline the economic importance of passing these skills on.
However, the growing availability of machine-made imitations remains a challenge for traditional artisans. Greater consumer awareness, proper product authentication and better market access are therefore important for sustaining the industry.
At the Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam, these handmade creations offer visitors a glimpse into a heritage that goes beyond the beauty of the finished product. Behind every shawl are years of training, countless hours of labour and the efforts of artisans determined to keep Kashmir's traditional craftsmanship alive.
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