ETV Bharat / bharat

Three-And-A-Half Years For A Single Shawl: Kashmir Craftsman's Intricately Handwoven Masterpiece Steals The Spotlight At India International Trade Fair

New Delhi: As artisans showcase their craft at the India International Trade Fair in Delhi, Kashmir's master craftsman Bashir Ahmad finds himself in the spotlight for his intricately handwoven shawls, some of which take nearly three-and-a-half years to complete.

The valley's centuries-old handicraft traditions are finding a place at the fair being held at the Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam.

Ahmad, who hails from Sonpah village in the Beerwah tehsil of Budgam district says that the handicraft work in his village dates back around 300 years. For him, shawl-making is not merely a business but a tradition that he wants to preserve and pass on to future generations. What makes his work distinctive is that he completes an entire shawl himself, maintaining consistency in its design and craftsmanship.

Silk thread balls used by Kashmiri artisans for weaving shawls (ETV Bharat)

From First Recognition In 2005 To Shilp Guru Award In 2018

Ahmad began learning traditional handicraft techniques during childhood. He says that Ghulam Hassan Shehra, a resident of his village, taught him and several others the finer aspects of the craft.

In 2005, Ahmad participated in a textile competition organised in Delhi's RK Puram, where he secured second place. He says he was the first artisan from his village to receive such recognition.

His efforts received further recognition in 2018, when he was honoured with the prestigious Shilp Guru Award. Along with the award, he received a gold medal, Rs 2 lakh in cash and a certificate.

Ahmad says the recognition boosted his confidence and encouraged other artisans in his village to pursue the traditional craft.

A Village Of Artisans And Awards

Ahmad's achievements have also contributed to the recognition of his village. He says Sonpah, where he was once the only award-winning artisan, now has more than 300 artisans. According to him, craftsmen from the village have collectively received around 30 national and state-level awards.

He says the village has gradually developed an identity as a handicraft centre, attracting visitors from different parts of India and abroad who come to explore and purchase traditional Kashmiri products.

Rs 10-Crore Project For Native Village

According to Ahmad, a project worth approximately Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the development of Sonpah village. The initiative aims to improve infrastructure and promote the village as a handicraft tourism destination.

The proposed development includes roads, electricity, water supply, parks and transportation facilities. Ahmad says the objective is to provide visitors with an opportunity to experience the traditional craft and observe artisans at work.

He adds that visitors from countries such as the United States, China and African nations also travel to the village to explore its handicrafts.

Three-And-A-Half Years To Complete A Single Shawl

One of the most distinctive aspects of Ahmad's craftsmanship is his silk shawl, which takes nearly three-and-a-half years to complete.

The process begins with preparing a design outline. Based on this, the artisan starts working on the fabric and carefully selects the colours required for different sections of the shawl.

Ahmad uses Kashmiri mulberry silk and says that working on the material requires considerable skill, particularly when employing traditional techniques such as Dorukha, which involves creating intricate designs on both sides of the shawl.

He believes that a single artisan should work on the entire piece to maintain consistency in the craftsmanship. He spends nearly eight hours every day working on his creations.

Shawls Priced Between Rs 50,000 And Rs 9 Lakh

The price of a Kashmiri shawl depends on its design, craftsmanship, material and the time taken to complete it.

Ahmad says his shawls are priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 9 lakh. His creations attract both Indian and international buyers.

He recalls that one of his shawls, made using a special combination of colours, was booked by a customer even before he could complete the final finishing work.

From Carpet Weaving To Training The Next Generation

Ahmad's association with handicrafts began during childhood. Initially, he made carpets at home and earned an income by selling them. He later experimented with Zari work but eventually focused on traditional shawl-making.

Today, his two daughters and son have also learnt the craft from him. He says they have developed skills that are even better than his own and hopes they will continue the family tradition.

According to Ahmad, handicrafts provide an important source of livelihood in Sonpah. An artisan earns an average of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month through this work, he says.

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