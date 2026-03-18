ETV Bharat / bharat

'Threatens Dignity’: Transgender Community Of Bengaluru Demand Withdrawal Of Bill Seeking To Redefine Trans People

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Members of the transgender community, along with activists and civil society groups, gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Karnataka, to protest against the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Led by the National Network of Gender and Sexual Minorities, the protest raised concerns that the amendment could roll back hard-earned rights and deepen exclusion.

Protesters said the bill narrows the definition of a transgender person by recognising only traditional socio-cultural identities such as Hijra, Kinner, Aravani and Jogta, along with intersex individuals. They argued that this excludes a large section of people who identify based on their self-perceived gender.

Trans people and activists protesting against Transgender Persons Amendment Bill 2026 in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Protesters symbolically burnt copies of the “Amendment Bill 2026", calling it a “Manusmriti-style law” that they said violates the spirit of the Constitution. They alleged that the proposed legislation promotes discrimination and undermines the fundamental rights guaranteed to all citizens.

Concerns over identity and legal recognition

Activists and community members said the proposed changes contradict the Supreme Court’s 2014 judgement in NALSA vs. Union of India, which recognised the right of individuals to self-identify their gender. They warned that introducing medical boards or screening processes for legal recognition would undermine dignity and autonomy.

Mallige, a rights activist, said the protest was rooted in constitutional values. “The Constitution says all citizens are equal. It does not ask whether someone is male, female or transgender before granting dignity. If the Constitution has no objection, why should the government object to us?” she questioned.