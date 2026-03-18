'Threatens Dignity’: Transgender Community Of Bengaluru Demand Withdrawal Of Bill Seeking To Redefine Trans People
Trans people and activists protested against Transgender Persons Amendment Bill 2026, fearing exclusion and rights rollback.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: Members of the transgender community, along with activists and civil society groups, gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Karnataka, to protest against the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Led by the National Network of Gender and Sexual Minorities, the protest raised concerns that the amendment could roll back hard-earned rights and deepen exclusion.
Protesters said the bill narrows the definition of a transgender person by recognising only traditional socio-cultural identities such as Hijra, Kinner, Aravani and Jogta, along with intersex individuals. They argued that this excludes a large section of people who identify based on their self-perceived gender.
Protesters symbolically burnt copies of the “Amendment Bill 2026", calling it a “Manusmriti-style law” that they said violates the spirit of the Constitution. They alleged that the proposed legislation promotes discrimination and undermines the fundamental rights guaranteed to all citizens.
Concerns over identity and legal recognition
Activists and community members said the proposed changes contradict the Supreme Court’s 2014 judgement in NALSA vs. Union of India, which recognised the right of individuals to self-identify their gender. They warned that introducing medical boards or screening processes for legal recognition would undermine dignity and autonomy.
Mallige, a rights activist, said the protest was rooted in constitutional values. “The Constitution says all citizens are equal. It does not ask whether someone is male, female or transgender before granting dignity. If the Constitution has no objection, why should the government object to us?” she questioned.
According to her, the proposed bill risks taking away fundamental rights from a vulnerable community. “We are seeing people who have always depended on constitutional protection being pushed back again. This is not just about a law. It is about dignity and survival,” she said, calling on people to unite against what she described as a discriminatory measure.
Community voices highlight exclusion and fear
Several transgender persons at the protest shared their concerns about the practical impact of the bill. Mallu Kumbar said the legislation ignores the diversity within the transgender community and fails to recognise trans men, trans women and non-binary individuals.
“The Supreme Court clearly allowed self-identification. But now the government is bringing in a system where doctors or officials carry out medical check-ups to decide who we are. How can someone else define our identity?” Kumbar said. He also criticised the use of outdated and abusive terminology in the bill, calling it “a step backwards that erases our existence in today’s world.”
Nataraj, another protester, questioned the need for medical certification. “Why should I prove who I am through a certificate? Our identity is not something to be approved by a medical board,” he said. He added that many in the community already face rejection from families and barriers in education and employment.
“We are not protected even now. Instead of support or policies that could uplift us educationally, socially and economically, this bill will isolate us further. It may even stop organisations from helping us access healthcare or shelter,” he said, expressing fear about the future.
Call for withdrawal and wider consultation
Protesters demanded that the central government immediately withdraw the proposed amendment and initiate meaningful consultations with transgender communities and organisations working in the field.
Ayaan Syed, a transgender activist, said the movement would continue beyond Bengaluru. “This is not the end. We will mobilise our people in every city and district. We will challenge this legally using the NALSA judgement," he said.
He stressed that identity cannot be forced into rigid categories. “There are many of us who do not fit into traditional labels or stereotypes. We exist, and we deserve recognition without conditions,” he said.
The protest concluded with a collective call for equality and justice, with participants vowing to continue their struggle against what they see as a law that threatens their identity, rights and dignity.
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