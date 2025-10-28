ETV Bharat / bharat

Threatening Witnesses To Give False Evidence In Court Cognisable Offence: SC

New Delhi: In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said threatening any person to give false evidence is a cognisable offence and offered a clarification on the ambiguity of a provision inserted in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2006 that led different high courts to give contradictory interpretations.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe said from the statutory scheme, it is clear that section 195A of the IPC was conceptualised as an offence distinct and different from those under sections 193 (punishment for false evidence), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with life imprisonment for life or seven years or more jail term) and 196 (perjury).

It said offences under sections 193 to 196 of the IPC require a complaint to be made only by those named in section 195(1)(b)(i) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and these are all non-cognisable offences.

"However, an offence under section 195A is a cognisable offence and pertains to inducing a person to give false evidence by intimidating him with the threat of injury either to his person or reputation or property or to the person or reputation of anyone in whom that person is interested," the court said.

The bench said the threat to a witness may be given long before he comes to the court, though the giving of false evidence under such a threat is in connection with a proceeding before that court.

"That is, perhaps, the reason why this offence was made cognisable so that the threatened witness or other person may take immediate steps by either giving oral information of the commission of this cognisable offence to the concerned police officer under section 154, CrPC, or by making a complaint to a jurisdictional magistrate under section 195A, CrPC, so as to set the process of criminal law in motion," the bench said.

It said requiring that person to go before the court in which the proceeding is pending in relation to which false evidence is to be given and inform it about the threat received, thereby necessitating a complaint under section 195(1)(b)(i), along with an inquiry under provisions of the CrPC, would only cripple and hamper the process.

"Section 195A of the CrPC, therefore, aimed at bringing clarity to the issue. The threatened witness or other person could approach the police or file a complaint in relation to an offence under section 195A, IPC so that the process relating to cognisable offences could commence immediately," the bench said.