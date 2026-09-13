ETV Bharat / bharat

Threat Of Stepped Up Cyber Crime Activity Nationwide As Cambodia, Myanmar Repatriate Indian 'Scammers'

Hyderabad: The cybercrime cases have come down nationwide including in Telangana, but the threat of scammers stepping up their activities has been reinforced after Cambodia and Myanmar repatriated Indian nationals who have been working with multiple gangs.

According to officials with foreign governments particularly that of Cambodia and Myanmar cracking down heavily on the cyber gangs and expelling nationals of various countries including India, there is a fear that the targeted activity will get stepped up.

Security agencies have received intelligence reports the cybercrime groups are now eyeing India which has prompted officials to step up monitoring.

According to official statistics, 12,104 cases of financial cyber crime were registered nationwide between July and December 2025 and the figure dropped by 21% to 9,594 cases between January and June 2026. Mirroring the national trend, in Telangana the number of cases fell from 10,174 to 7,467 and the financial loss that was footed has come down from ₹842 crore to ₹616 crore.

A Cyber ​​Security Bureau official said that the recent decline in both cyber crimes and scam calls from criminals in the country was on account of stringent action taken by the governments of Cambodia and Myanmar against scammers.

Officials however said that the fear lies in gangs launching their activities from India. Cybercrime gangs have been operating rampantly for the past few years with Cambodia and Myanmar with these countries being their hubs.