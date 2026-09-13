Threat Of Stepped Up Cyber Crime Activity Nationwide As Cambodia, Myanmar Repatriate Indian 'Scammers'
Foreign cyber gangs are eyeing India after facing crackdown in Cambodia and Myanmar.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The cybercrime cases have come down nationwide including in Telangana, but the threat of scammers stepping up their activities has been reinforced after Cambodia and Myanmar repatriated Indian nationals who have been working with multiple gangs.
According to officials with foreign governments particularly that of Cambodia and Myanmar cracking down heavily on the cyber gangs and expelling nationals of various countries including India, there is a fear that the targeted activity will get stepped up.
Security agencies have received intelligence reports the cybercrime groups are now eyeing India which has prompted officials to step up monitoring.
According to official statistics, 12,104 cases of financial cyber crime were registered nationwide between July and December 2025 and the figure dropped by 21% to 9,594 cases between January and June 2026. Mirroring the national trend, in Telangana the number of cases fell from 10,174 to 7,467 and the financial loss that was footed has come down from ₹842 crore to ₹616 crore.
A Cyber Security Bureau official said that the recent decline in both cyber crimes and scam calls from criminals in the country was on account of stringent action taken by the governments of Cambodia and Myanmar against scammers.
Officials however said that the fear lies in gangs launching their activities from India. Cybercrime gangs have been operating rampantly for the past few years with Cambodia and Myanmar with these countries being their hubs.
Officials said that while gangs have targeted people globally, Indians have suffered significant losses with fraudsters luring young people looking out for jobs abroad.
Following a global outcry, the governments in the countries of Cambodia and Myanmar launched a crackdown arresting 58,266 foreign nationals from 39 countries and repatriating them including thousands to India. The Myanmar government has detained 9,551 foreign nationals identifying 2,471 of them as Indians.
According to officials, despite the decline in cyber crimes in India, the worry remains that the individuals expelled from these countries "possess experience in committing cyber crimes, and there are already several regions within our country that serve as hubs for such activities."
Officials said that those repatriated from Cambodia and Myanmar might work in league with local gangs to target people.
“Leaders of these cyber gangs accustomed to amassing hundreds of crores are actively seeking new operational bases. If they set their sights on this region, serious trouble is inevitable,” said an official.
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