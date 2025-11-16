ETV Bharat / bharat

Threads Of Transformation: How Jharkhand Became India’s Tassar Silk Powerhouse

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Two decades ago, Jharkhand's silk sector found itself struggling at an important point in time between being fragmented and largely unorganised, with a great dependence on traditional knowledge and little institutional support. Today, it has become one of India's most successful exemplars of rural enterprise transformation.

Here is a look at the contributions of the state, which is the state of focus at the India International Trade Fair is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation in New Delhi. As the Directorate of Handloom, Sericulture, and Handicraft is proud to celebrate twenty years of functioning independently since its establishment in 2005, within the Industries Department, the milestones it has achieved demonstrate a strong narrative of revival, expansion, and innovation in Tassar silk through farmers, artisans, reelers, weavers, and master craft clusters across the state.

What started with a small initiative to support the indigenous Tassar farmers developed into a full ecosystem for farm, fibre, fabric, and fashion. Through this process, Jharkhand has emerged as India's leading producer of Tassar silk and a growing hub for high-value handcrafted textiles.

The Jharkhand Directorate of Handloom, Sericulture and Handicraft, established in 2005 recently in Delhi, has showcased not only its textiles, but the whole life cycle of Tassar silk spoken through the voice of the artisans who have lived it through out their lives.

With a clear mission to strengthen livelihoods, increase raw silk production, create a full Tassar silk ecosystem, and build a unique identity in Jharkhand’s craft sector. Today, with 100 cocoon preservation centres, raw silk production rising from 90 MT in 2001 to 1,363 MT in 2024–25, and 40 project centres with full infrastructure, Jharkhand stands as India’s undisputed Tassar capital. But behind the numbers are people, and it is their voices that brought the pavilion alive.

From an egg to the threads

Standing beside trays of live silkworms, Umashankar, from the Directorate of Agriculture and Handicrafts, offered visitors a gripping, step-by-step demonstration of how Tassar silk is born. “We're holding a demonstration camp, where we're showing a live demonstration of how we produce yarn. The live demonstration is our first form of fabric.”

Pointing to the tiny eggs, he explained, “Our female moth lays an egg. After laying, the egg hatches in about eight to nine days. After hatching, the first-stage worm emerges. Then, during the feeding process, it reaches the fifth stage. After reaching the fifth stage, it spins.”

An artisan speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

“It releases thread-like saliva from its mouth. This thread, when exposed to air, becomes a thread, and it then forms a cocoon, covering itself. Inside those small, oval cocoons lies the heart of Jharkhand’s economy.”

“After the cocoon is formed, the larva emerges later as a moth, male and female. Then the female lays the egg again. The life cycle continues like this. And the cocoon that forms, this is what we extract in the post-cocoon activity.”

At this point, he held up different threads, reeled, spun, and skeined. “You see these different types of thread, a reel, a spun, a skewer. After this, we go for the fabric. And here we’re demonstrating eri too. This worm you see is in its third stage. Tomorrow it will be fed fresh leaves again.”

On why Jharkhand dominates Tassar production, his answer was deeply proud, “Jharkhand is rich in natural resources. The temperature here is very favourable. Our ancestors have been cultivating these silks since ancient times. Jharkhand is the first state in India to produce these silks.”

He recalled the Directorate’s origins, “Our centre was established in 1958. In all the districts, we have 40 agriculture project centres. From here, seeds are supplied, farmers are trained, refresher programs are run, and advanced techniques are taught.” “If the cocoon is not dried, the butterfly pierces it, and we lose the fine filament.”

Another artisan, Bholenath, demonstrated the critical post-cocoon process of drying, used to preserve the long, continuous filament that fine sarees require. Holding up an intact cocoon, he said, “If we do not kill it, meaning if we do not dry it, then a butterfly will come out of it. If the butterfly comes out, the cocoon becomes pierced. From that, this type of thread comes out, which is thicker.”

A pierced cocoon means lower-grade silk: “From that, good cloth cannot be made, very fine cloth cannot be made.” He showed a cooked cocoon, “If we dry it with hot air, we get fine thread. The filament does not break; it remains completely fine. But if the butterfly comes out, the thread gets damaged.”

The difference is massive. “From a good cocoon, a single thread comes out continuously, sometimes 1,200 to 1,800 meters. That is what makes Tassar sarees lightweight, lustrous, and expensive. To make a good saree, we need a thin thread. This one is thicker, coarse. For fine thread, it must not be pierced.”