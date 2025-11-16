Threads Of Transformation: How Jharkhand Became India’s Tassar Silk Powerhouse
Jharkhand transformed its silk sector over 20 years, becoming India’s Tassar silk leader through innovation, skilled artisans, and a thriving, sustainable ecosystem.
New Delhi: Two decades ago, Jharkhand's silk sector found itself struggling at an important point in time between being fragmented and largely unorganised, with a great dependence on traditional knowledge and little institutional support. Today, it has become one of India's most successful exemplars of rural enterprise transformation.
Here is a look at the contributions of the state, which is the state of focus at the India International Trade Fair is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation in New Delhi. As the Directorate of Handloom, Sericulture, and Handicraft is proud to celebrate twenty years of functioning independently since its establishment in 2005, within the Industries Department, the milestones it has achieved demonstrate a strong narrative of revival, expansion, and innovation in Tassar silk through farmers, artisans, reelers, weavers, and master craft clusters across the state.
What started with a small initiative to support the indigenous Tassar farmers developed into a full ecosystem for farm, fibre, fabric, and fashion. Through this process, Jharkhand has emerged as India's leading producer of Tassar silk and a growing hub for high-value handcrafted textiles.
The Jharkhand Directorate of Handloom, Sericulture and Handicraft, established in 2005 recently in Delhi, has showcased not only its textiles, but the whole life cycle of Tassar silk spoken through the voice of the artisans who have lived it through out their lives.
With a clear mission to strengthen livelihoods, increase raw silk production, create a full Tassar silk ecosystem, and build a unique identity in Jharkhand’s craft sector. Today, with 100 cocoon preservation centres, raw silk production rising from 90 MT in 2001 to 1,363 MT in 2024–25, and 40 project centres with full infrastructure, Jharkhand stands as India’s undisputed Tassar capital. But behind the numbers are people, and it is their voices that brought the pavilion alive.
From an egg to the threads
Standing beside trays of live silkworms, Umashankar, from the Directorate of Agriculture and Handicrafts, offered visitors a gripping, step-by-step demonstration of how Tassar silk is born. “We're holding a demonstration camp, where we're showing a live demonstration of how we produce yarn. The live demonstration is our first form of fabric.”
Pointing to the tiny eggs, he explained, “Our female moth lays an egg. After laying, the egg hatches in about eight to nine days. After hatching, the first-stage worm emerges. Then, during the feeding process, it reaches the fifth stage. After reaching the fifth stage, it spins.”
“It releases thread-like saliva from its mouth. This thread, when exposed to air, becomes a thread, and it then forms a cocoon, covering itself. Inside those small, oval cocoons lies the heart of Jharkhand’s economy.”
“After the cocoon is formed, the larva emerges later as a moth, male and female. Then the female lays the egg again. The life cycle continues like this. And the cocoon that forms, this is what we extract in the post-cocoon activity.”
At this point, he held up different threads, reeled, spun, and skeined. “You see these different types of thread, a reel, a spun, a skewer. After this, we go for the fabric. And here we’re demonstrating eri too. This worm you see is in its third stage. Tomorrow it will be fed fresh leaves again.”
On why Jharkhand dominates Tassar production, his answer was deeply proud, “Jharkhand is rich in natural resources. The temperature here is very favourable. Our ancestors have been cultivating these silks since ancient times. Jharkhand is the first state in India to produce these silks.”
He recalled the Directorate’s origins, “Our centre was established in 1958. In all the districts, we have 40 agriculture project centres. From here, seeds are supplied, farmers are trained, refresher programs are run, and advanced techniques are taught.” “If the cocoon is not dried, the butterfly pierces it, and we lose the fine filament.”
Another artisan, Bholenath, demonstrated the critical post-cocoon process of drying, used to preserve the long, continuous filament that fine sarees require. Holding up an intact cocoon, he said, “If we do not kill it, meaning if we do not dry it, then a butterfly will come out of it. If the butterfly comes out, the cocoon becomes pierced. From that, this type of thread comes out, which is thicker.”
A pierced cocoon means lower-grade silk: “From that, good cloth cannot be made, very fine cloth cannot be made.” He showed a cooked cocoon, “If we dry it with hot air, we get fine thread. The filament does not break; it remains completely fine. But if the butterfly comes out, the thread gets damaged.”
The difference is massive. “From a good cocoon, a single thread comes out continuously, sometimes 1,200 to 1,800 meters. That is what makes Tassar sarees lightweight, lustrous, and expensive. To make a good saree, we need a thin thread. This one is thicker, coarse. For fine thread, it must not be pierced.”
How does it take a whole day to produce just a few hundred grams?
At the spinning section, Seema Kashyap, who has worked with Tassar cocoons for 10–15 years, showed visitors the hands-on transformation from cocoon to yarn. Smiling patiently, she said, “This is a Tassar cocoon. This pedicle we cut, and after cutting it, we boil it using chemicals and soap. We use hydrogen peroxide. We boil it in a cooker for an hour or an hour and a half.”
After boiling, “The upper layer becomes soft. Then the third layer comes out. From this layer, we prepare a thread of seven to ten cocoons in the MRP machine into a bobbin.” She lifted a bobbin, showing the thin layers of thread being wound. “After the thread is made, it goes to the reeling machine to become a reel. From there, it goes into a smaller bobbin, and the cloth is produced on the handloom.”
Production is slow and precise. “It's very meticulous. In a whole day, from 9 am to 5 pm, we prepare only 250 to 300 grams. We are paid by the gram or by the kilo.”
She clarified that Jharkhand’s dominance is ecological, not exclusive: “Tassar silk suits the Jharkhand climate. It needs the right weather. But any artisan can learn it; it just needs training. For now, much of this is manual. Scientists are refining machines, but this is still skilled work.”
Each thread must pass here, denting, drafting, until it becomes fabric
At the loom, Naqib Parvez Ansari, Senior Cluster Manager, explained how raw yarn becomes cloth. He said, “First, the silk is made into a bobbin. After the bobbin, we do warping. Warping passes through denting and drafting. After that comes weaving.”
Holding a single filament, he explained, “One yarn is passed here. Another goes here. This is drafting. Then it is dented. Only after these stages does weaving begin.”
“This crossing of threads, that is weaving. Two loops are created, and a single thread is threaded through each one. Then the fabric slowly emerges. A weaver produces around five meters of cloth a day. After weaving, the fabric is dyed, painted, appliquéd, or gets Katha work. The finishing comes last.” “Our family has woven silk since the 12th century. This saree takes seven months.”
The most awe-inspiring voice at the pavilion was Tabish, whose family’s weaving lineage dates back nearly 900 years, to the era of Sher Shah Suri and Akbar.
His words carried both pride and burden: “Our work is historical. It has been declared a Historical Heritage of India by PM Modi. Everything we do is manual, no machines, no motors. Everything is handmade.”
He lifted a breathtaking Rangkat saree, “This saree costs two lakh eighty thousand rupees today. It takes six to seven months to complete. The colours that cross between the vertical and horizontal lines, that is, Rangkat. It is pure zari work.”
Such sarees are never mass-produced. “These sarees are made only on demand and according to the customer’s design. That’s why the cost is high. It is 100 per cent genuine silk from Bengal. We do the dyeing, the polishing, the weaving.”
Customisation is gruelling. “On a computer, to delete a design, you press backspace. But in weaving, even a single petal change means redesigning the entire card, resetting all threads. The whole pattern must be re-drafted manually.”
He showed a tissue saree worth Rs 1.5 lakh. “If it’s customised, the price rises. If it is from an existing design, the cost is lower because the expenses are spread over many pieces. But for one-of-a-kind sarees, the entire cost is added to a single piece.”
Why Jharkhand Leads India’s Tassar Silk Sector?
“We have forests. We have Arjun trees. Our climate is perfect. And our ancestors have been doing this for generations. This is not new for us.” The Directorate’s efforts have amplified this natural advantage.
From the egg laid by a moth to a Rs 2.8 lakh Rangkat saree, every stage is shaped by human hands, women boiling cocoons, men reeling threads, weavers drafting motifs, and families protecting centuries-old designs.
