ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Inclement Weather Causes Hardships To Pilgrims Undertaking Kedarnath Yatra

Adverse weather conditions along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route compounded the difficulties for travelers with heavy rainfall last night disrupting the pilgrimage after landslides at three locations along the Sonprayag-Gaurikund road. Debris and boulders continued to tumble down from the hillside with landslides on the main Sonprayag-Gaurikund route near the Munkatia point blocking the road. A large number of pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the route.

A CDRF team rushed to the scene from Sonprayag after receiving information about the landslides from the District Control Room (DCR) of Rudraprayag. Also the team of officials from the district administration, Police, NDRF, and DDRF immediately reached the site and launched relief and rescue operations on a war footing basis. As a precautionary measure the administration temporarily suspended the pilgrimage and evacuated devotees to safer locations. The SDRF team safely assisted nearly 10,450 pilgrims to reach safe places.

"With the help of a JCB machine the debris accumulated on the route was cleared. The road was reopened for vehicular traffic. After successfully completing the rescue operation, the SDRF team returned safely to their camp at 12:45 AM," said Ashish Dimri, sub-inspector SDRF.

Landslides on Gaurikund-Sonprayag road in Rudraprayag (Special Arrangement)

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra monitored the situation continuously throughout the night via video conferencing issuing directives to officials to ensure the safety of the devotees. Despite the adverse weather conditions, the route was reopened for pedestrians within just 30 minutes. However, relief, monitoring, and security operations continued throughout the night.

Teams from the Police, SDRF, NDRF, and other relief agencies remained deployed at the site to safely evacuate the pilgrims. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar has appealed to travelers to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Meteorological Department and the administration while undertaking the pilgrimage.