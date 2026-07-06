Thousands Protest Online Exams, Paper Leaks In Maharashtra; Abhijit Dipke, Rohit Pawar Join Agitation
Thousands joined a protest against online exams and paper leaks in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, demanding offline tests and criticizing government inaction amid heavy rains.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Braving heavy rains, thousands of students on Monday joined a protest here against the online examination system and recurring paper leaks in the country. They demanded that every competitive exam should be held in offline mode to make the recruitment process fair.
The protest, organised by the Maharashtra State Students Action Committee outside the Divisional Commissioner’s office, saw participation of students and leaders of several political parties, farmers and social organisations.
Protesters claimed that repeated exam paper leaks, including NEET and state-level tests such as TET, grew frustration among aspirants. Among others, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar joined them.
Pawar accused the central government of failure in taking decisive action in repeated paper leak cases. “The government needs to implement remedial measures, but no concrete action is being taken. The government will have to take cognizance of these protests,” he said.
The NCP (SP) leader extended full support to the CJP and student organisations in their protest against the wrongdoings. “My party will continue to standcognisanceents. We will always fight for the youth’s issues on the streets,” he said.
Referring to an invitation from ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ president Dipke to join an ongoing protest in Delhi, Pawar said a decision would be taken after consulting party leadership. “We will announce our decision after consulting the party leadership, but we will stand with Dipke on issues concerning students,” he said.
Dipke also slammed the central government and its affiliated agencies over repeated paper leaks. “If governments claim they can stop wars across the globe, why can’t they stop paper leaks?”
Addressing the speculation over the participation of veteran social activist Anna Hazare, he said that their goal was to shape the future of the youth. “It does not matter if Anna Hazare does not come. He needs to take a clear stand."
“Older people should now stay home and rest. The youth are capable of resolving issues concerning their own future,” he added.
Dipke also rejected allegations linking his organisation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "incorrect". He alleged that authorities were obstructing their agitation in Delhi.
“Even drinking water is being blocked from reaching our protest site in Delhi, and the homes of those supplying water are being subjected to police checks,” he said.
Among others, the Maharashtra protest featured addresses by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar, Dalit leader Deepak Kedar, farmer leader Raviraj Sable and coaching class association representative Vitthal Kangne amid heavy police deployment.
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