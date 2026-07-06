ETV Bharat / bharat

Thousands Protest Online Exams, Paper Leaks In Maharashtra; Abhijit Dipke, Rohit Pawar Join Agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Braving heavy rains, thousands of students on Monday joined a protest here against the online examination system and recurring paper leaks in the country. They demanded that every competitive exam should be held in offline mode to make the recruitment process fair.

The protest, organised by the Maharashtra State Students Action Committee outside the Divisional Commissioner’s office, saw participation of students and leaders of several political parties, farmers and social organisations.

Protesters claimed that repeated exam paper leaks, including NEET and state-level tests such as TET, grew frustration among aspirants. Among others, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar joined them.

Pawar accused the central government of failure in taking decisive action in repeated paper leak cases. “The government needs to implement remedial measures, but no concrete action is being taken. The government will have to take cognizance of these protests,” he said.

The NCP (SP) leader extended full support to the CJP and student organisations in their protest against the wrongdoings. “My party will continue to standcognisanceents. We will always fight for the youth’s issues on the streets,” he said.

Referring to an invitation from ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ president Dipke to join an ongoing protest in Delhi, Pawar said a decision would be taken after consulting party leadership. “We will announce our decision after consulting the party leadership, but we will stand with Dipke on issues concerning students,” he said.