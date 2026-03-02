ETV Bharat / bharat

Thousands Of Indians Stranded As War Between US And Iran Shuts Middle East Airports

New Delhi: With the closure of airspace triggered by the escalating tension after the US-Israel strikes on Iran, thousands of Indians, including tourists, students and professionals, are currently stranded across Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Middle Eastern countries.

Beyond stranded travellers, the unfolding crisis has also sparked concern for the safety of Indians who are living and working across the wider West Asian region.

The entire Middle East has turned into a multi-country conflict zone in the last 48 hours after a joint attack by the US and Israel on Tehran on February 28 killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, and dozens of top-ranked military leaders.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes across Israel and US-linked military installations in the Gulf region, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan.

As tensions escalated, several Middle Eastern nations shut down their airspace, bringing civilian aviation to a halt and leaving thousands of passengers stranded, spreading anxiety among the vast Indian diaspora living across the region.

Millions Of Indians Live And Travel Across The Conflict Zone

The unfolding war-like crisis has wider implications because West Asia is home to one of the largest Indian diaspora populations in the world. As of 2024, more than nine million Indians live across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with the largest concentrations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

According to the Government data, over 100,000 Indians live in Israel, and over 10,000 reside in Iran. Thousands of Indian students are studying across the region.

In the UAE alone, around 43 lakh Indian nationals were residing in the country in 2024 with Indians forming the largest ethnic community, accounting for nearly 35 per cent of the population. The Indian population is spread across all Emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with a significant presence from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab.

The Gulf is also one of India’s biggest outbound travel destinations. In 2025, 86 lakh Indians travelled to the UAE, 34 lakh to Saudi Arabia and 11 lakh to Qatar. The ongoing conflict has disrupted this critical travel corridor.

Drone and missile activity targeting airports and hotels has led to the closure of hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled and there is massive disruption at airports handling nearly 90,000 passengers daily.

Overseas Indian Population

Country NRI (Non-Resident Indians) PIO (Persons of Indian Origin) Total Bahrain 323,908 3,899 327,807 Saudi Arabia 2,460,603 2,906 2,463,509 Qatar 835,175 1,609 836,784 UAE 3,554,274 14,574 3,568,848 Kuwait 993,284 2,244 995,528 Oman 684,771 1,864 686,635 Iran 10,320 445 10,765 Israel 20,000 85,000 105,000

Source: Population of Overseas Indians (Ministry of External Affairs, India, 2023 data)

Stranded Indians Speak

Rajasthan Account: Families Stranded Mid-Vacation

Businessmen Narendra Khandelwal and Naval Kishore Garg from Harnawda Shahji in Rajasthan’s Baran district had travelled to Dubai with their families for a holiday. They were scheduled to return on March 1, but their flight was cancelled.

Speaking over an internet call, Narendra Khandelwal described the uncertainty and said, “The atmosphere in Dubai is calm at the moment, but the uncertainty has created fear among tourists. On Sunday, most people stayed in hotels. Traffic on the roads was extremely low and only essential services appeared to be functioning. No one wanted to step out unless absolutely necessary.”

He added that the financial burden is mounting, “We are having to pay extra hotel charges and additional taxes for our extended stay. Even food arrangements have to be managed personally. There has been no support from authorities regarding accommodation. The cancellation of flights has caused anxiety among tourists.”

Naval Kishore Garg’s brother, Pawan Kumar, said, “The family is safe, but there is concern as the situation regarding flights remains unclear. Relatives and well-wishers here are in constant touch and praying for their safe return.”

Tourists From Maharashtra

Twenty-three people from Thane, including 12 senior citizens, remain stranded in Dubai. They had visited Dubai as tourists. “We had travelled to Dubai for tourism and were scheduled to return home on Sunday. However, with the sudden closure of the airspace, our plans collapsed. I have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs seeking immediate assistance for our safe return to India. With the journey uncertain, we are requesting financial and logistical support from the government," said Ramesh Dhalpe, one of the stranded Indians.

Pune Students

More than 80 MBA students and four faculty members from Indira School of Business Studies are also among those stranded in Dubai. According to Dean Janardhan Pawar, “All students and faculty are safe and have been shifted to a hotel. We are continuously coordinating with authorities to ensure their earliest return.”

Chairperson Tarita Shankar added, “We are in constant touch with them and with the Ministry of External Affairs and Civil Aviation. Their safety remains our highest priority.”

Faculty member Rahul Pathak shared that parents have spoken to students. The stay is comfortable and food is available. The situation outside is normal, but travel remains impossible.

Punjab Principal Stranded

Neeru Garg from Bathinda described the chaos, “We had completed all formalities and were ready to board our IndiGo flight to Amritsar. But suddenly we were told that all flights had been cancelled. We asked airport authorities where we should stay, as there was no arrangement, but no clear answer was given.”

She added, “We had exhausted our Dirham currency, thinking it was the last day of the trip. We are now stuck without cash or essential medicines. Many passengers are sick and there is panic. We request the Government of India to help us.”

The uncertainty turned into moments of fear for several Indians stranded in Dubai after reports of nearby explosions and missile interceptions.

Thousands of passengers were stranded at Abu Dhabi airport after alarms sounded and flights were suspended.

Traveller Sanjeev Mehta described the moment and said, “Many alarms went off inside the airport and the National Guard personnel moved in quickly, taking control of the premises. Passengers were advised to remain inside the building for safety. Soon after, it was announced that all flights were suspended and no departures would take place.”