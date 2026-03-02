Thousands Of Indians Stranded As War Between US And Iran Shuts Middle East Airports
Airspace closures following US-Israel strikes on Iran leave thousands of Indians stranded across Dubai and other Gulf countries, sparking fears for diaspora safety.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
New Delhi: With the closure of airspace triggered by the escalating tension after the US-Israel strikes on Iran, thousands of Indians, including tourists, students and professionals, are currently stranded across Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Middle Eastern countries.
Beyond stranded travellers, the unfolding crisis has also sparked concern for the safety of Indians who are living and working across the wider West Asian region.
The entire Middle East has turned into a multi-country conflict zone in the last 48 hours after a joint attack by the US and Israel on Tehran on February 28 killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, and dozens of top-ranked military leaders.
In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes across Israel and US-linked military installations in the Gulf region, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan.
As tensions escalated, several Middle Eastern nations shut down their airspace, bringing civilian aviation to a halt and leaving thousands of passengers stranded, spreading anxiety among the vast Indian diaspora living across the region.
Millions Of Indians Live And Travel Across The Conflict Zone
The unfolding war-like crisis has wider implications because West Asia is home to one of the largest Indian diaspora populations in the world. As of 2024, more than nine million Indians live across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with the largest concentrations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.
According to the Government data, over 100,000 Indians live in Israel, and over 10,000 reside in Iran. Thousands of Indian students are studying across the region.
In the UAE alone, around 43 lakh Indian nationals were residing in the country in 2024 with Indians forming the largest ethnic community, accounting for nearly 35 per cent of the population. The Indian population is spread across all Emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with a significant presence from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab.
The Gulf is also one of India’s biggest outbound travel destinations. In 2025, 86 lakh Indians travelled to the UAE, 34 lakh to Saudi Arabia and 11 lakh to Qatar. The ongoing conflict has disrupted this critical travel corridor.
Drone and missile activity targeting airports and hotels has led to the closure of hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled and there is massive disruption at airports handling nearly 90,000 passengers daily.
Overseas Indian Population
|Country
|NRI (Non-Resident Indians)
|PIO (Persons of Indian Origin)
|Total
|Bahrain
|323,908
|3,899
|327,807
|Saudi Arabia
|2,460,603
|2,906
|2,463,509
|Qatar
|835,175
|1,609
|836,784
|UAE
|3,554,274
|14,574
|3,568,848
|Kuwait
|993,284
|2,244
|995,528
|Oman
|684,771
|1,864
|686,635
|Iran
|10,320
|445
|10,765
|Israel
|20,000
|85,000
|105,000
Source: Population of Overseas Indians (Ministry of External Affairs, India, 2023 data)
Stranded Indians Speak
Rajasthan Account: Families Stranded Mid-Vacation
Businessmen Narendra Khandelwal and Naval Kishore Garg from Harnawda Shahji in Rajasthan’s Baran district had travelled to Dubai with their families for a holiday. They were scheduled to return on March 1, but their flight was cancelled.
Speaking over an internet call, Narendra Khandelwal described the uncertainty and said, “The atmosphere in Dubai is calm at the moment, but the uncertainty has created fear among tourists. On Sunday, most people stayed in hotels. Traffic on the roads was extremely low and only essential services appeared to be functioning. No one wanted to step out unless absolutely necessary.”
He added that the financial burden is mounting, “We are having to pay extra hotel charges and additional taxes for our extended stay. Even food arrangements have to be managed personally. There has been no support from authorities regarding accommodation. The cancellation of flights has caused anxiety among tourists.”
Naval Kishore Garg’s brother, Pawan Kumar, said, “The family is safe, but there is concern as the situation regarding flights remains unclear. Relatives and well-wishers here are in constant touch and praying for their safe return.”
Tourists From Maharashtra
Twenty-three people from Thane, including 12 senior citizens, remain stranded in Dubai. They had visited Dubai as tourists. “We had travelled to Dubai for tourism and were scheduled to return home on Sunday. However, with the sudden closure of the airspace, our plans collapsed. I have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs seeking immediate assistance for our safe return to India. With the journey uncertain, we are requesting financial and logistical support from the government," said Ramesh Dhalpe, one of the stranded Indians.
Pune Students
More than 80 MBA students and four faculty members from Indira School of Business Studies are also among those stranded in Dubai. According to Dean Janardhan Pawar, “All students and faculty are safe and have been shifted to a hotel. We are continuously coordinating with authorities to ensure their earliest return.”
Chairperson Tarita Shankar added, “We are in constant touch with them and with the Ministry of External Affairs and Civil Aviation. Their safety remains our highest priority.”
Faculty member Rahul Pathak shared that parents have spoken to students. The stay is comfortable and food is available. The situation outside is normal, but travel remains impossible.
Punjab Principal Stranded
Neeru Garg from Bathinda described the chaos, “We had completed all formalities and were ready to board our IndiGo flight to Amritsar. But suddenly we were told that all flights had been cancelled. We asked airport authorities where we should stay, as there was no arrangement, but no clear answer was given.”
She added, “We had exhausted our Dirham currency, thinking it was the last day of the trip. We are now stuck without cash or essential medicines. Many passengers are sick and there is panic. We request the Government of India to help us.”
The uncertainty turned into moments of fear for several Indians stranded in Dubai after reports of nearby explosions and missile interceptions.
Thousands of passengers were stranded at Abu Dhabi airport after alarms sounded and flights were suspended.
Traveller Sanjeev Mehta described the moment and said, “Many alarms went off inside the airport and the National Guard personnel moved in quickly, taking control of the premises. Passengers were advised to remain inside the building for safety. Soon after, it was announced that all flights were suspended and no departures would take place.”
He added, “The situation inside the airport shifted from confusion to anxiety as passengers waited for updates with no clear timeline for resumption of flights.”
Former Madhya Pradesh MLA Sanjay Shukla, who is among those stuck in Dubai along with his family, shared his experience through social media. In a post, he explained that their return plans were abruptly disrupted due to the deteriorating security situation.
He said, “Due to the current international situation, our return to India could not take place as Dubai airport was temporarily closed. We had planned to travel back today, but the circumstances changed suddenly. At this moment, we are receiving cooperation from the Dubai administration and the Government of India. We hope to return to Indore as soon as the situation stabilises.”
In a video message recorded from his hotel room, he described the atmosphere outside, “The situation here has become worrying. You can see smoke rising in the distance after what appeared to be an explosion a few kilometres away. Immediately after that, traffic came to a halt, and announcements were made advising people to remain in their rooms. Security alerts were issued and people were asked not to step out unnecessarily.”
Olympic medallist PV Sindhu also recounted a frightening moment during her unexpected halt at Dubai International Airport while travelling to Birmingham.
Sharing the incident on social media, she said, “The ordeal continues to unfold and the situation is becoming more frightening with every passing hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to the area where we were sheltering inside the airport.”
She described the immediate aftermath, “Smoke and debris were visible, and my coach, who was closest to the affected area, had to quickly move away as a precaution. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us. We were later shifted to a safer location inside the airport complex.”
Celebrities Share Updates From Dubai
Several Indian celebrities currently in Dubai also shared updates, offering a glimpse into the mixed reality of quiet streets and underlying anxiety.
Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, whose wife, Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly, and their son are stranded, said, “There was an explosion reported near the hotel where they are staying in Palm Jumeirah. Following this, local authorities issued clear instructions asking residents and visitors not to step out unless absolutely necessary.” He added that safety advisories were being strictly followed.
Actress Esha Gupta reassured her followers while acknowledging the tension. She said, “To everyone checking in, we are okay and safe. These are scary and uncertain times. We are trusting that the UAE authorities are doing their best to ensure safety. Our prayers are with everyone affected and all those stranded. We hope to return home soon.”
Former Bigg Boss contestants Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao said that despite the crisis, daily life in parts of Dubai remained functional and said, “There is no panic here. We stepped out briefly to get a meal and everything appears calm. The UAE government has handled the situation efficiently. The streets are functional, though less crowded than usual. However, there is an underlying sense of anticipation as everyone waits to see how the situation develops.”
Actress Nargis Fakhri spoke candidly about the emotional impact of the unfolding crisis. She said, “No matter what, this feeling of anxiety lingers because you don’t know what’s going to happen next. Even late at night, I found myself unable to sleep because my mind was on high alert.” She added that uncertainty was the most unsettling part of the experience.
States Step In As Anxiety Mounts
Karnataka Moves For Urgent Coordination
The Karnataka government was among the first to formally escalate the issue with the Centre, citing rising concern among Kannadigas stranded across the Middle East.
Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, in a detailed communication to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, highlighted the seriousness of the situation. The state has activated its emergency response system, with round-the-clock monitoring through the State Emergency Operations Centre.
Punjab Leaders Seek Immediate Evacuation
Punjab leaders also raised concerns about citizens trapped in what they described as an emerging conflict zone. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “Reports indicate that Punjabis and other Indians in the Middle East are caught in a war-like situation due to the escalating tensions following the US-Israel strikes on Iran. I appeal to the Prime Minister to take urgent steps to evacuate all Indian citizens from the most affected countries.”
He also suggested proactive evacuation planning and added, “A special airlift operation should be initiated immediately once air routes reopen to ensure that stranded citizens are brought home safely.”
Kerala Authorities Coordinate Rescue
Meanwhile, eight Indians, including a family from Palakkad, were stranded at Karachi airport after their flight from Azerbaijan to Kuwait via Sharjah was diverted due to airspace closure.
Officials from Norka Roots said, “The flight was forced to land in Karachi due to the shutdown of airspace across parts of the Middle East. We are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and efforts are underway to bring them back safely.”
Authorities are exploring evacuation via Colombo.
What The Central Government Is Doing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the situation escalated. In a public statement, he said, “India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. We strongly condemn the attacks and express condolences for the loss of lives. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability.”
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi acknowledged the seriousness of the situation while assuring that ongoing efforts will continue.
He said, “The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and difficult. Even flying an aircraft in the current circumstances carries risk. However, our efforts are continuous and focused on ensuring the safe return of Indians stranded there.”
He added that discussions would be taken up at the highest level.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, reviewed the evolving crisis and the safety of Indian nationals.
According to the official statement, “The Committee expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region. It directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.”
The CCS also assessed, “The challenges faced by Indian travellers transiting through the region and the broader implications for regional security and commercial activity.”
