Thousands Flock To Kapal Mochan Fair In Haryana For Divine Dip And Wish-Fulfilling Rituals

Yamunanagar: The Kapal Mochan Fair, known for its colour and candour, drew huge crowd due to its enduring charm. The vibrant, captivating and spiritually enriching fair, which opened at Bilaspur in Yamunanagar of Haryana from November 1, will conclude on November 5.

A large number of devotees attended the fair this year, as well. This fair is considered one of the largest and most famous fairs in North India. It is organised every year on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Devotees attending the fair have certain beliefs. According to the locals, there is an ancient berry tree at the fairground. It is believed that offering a wedding garland (sehra) here leads to the marriage of young men and women.

It is also believed that if a couple does not have a child, tying a thread (tagdi) to the berry tree fulfils their wish for a child. After the wish is fulfilled, the family comes back and unties the thread. Every year, 7 to 8 lakh devotees come to this fair to take a holy dip and make wishes.

Shishpal, a shopkeeper selling wedding garlands at the Kapal Mochan Fair, said, "I have been selling wedding garlands here for about 35 years. Young men and women who are facing obstacles in their marriage, buy wedding garlands here and tie them to the berry tree. It is believed that after this, they get married. After the marriage, the young man or woman comes back here and unties the garland. It is believed that every wish made here with a sincere heart is fulfilled. Devotees are never disappointed."

Ranjana, a devotee who came to the fair, narrated the same stories. Parents who are unable to have children are blessed with a child after offering puja here, she said.