Thousands Flock To Kapal Mochan Fair In Haryana For Divine Dip And Wish-Fulfilling Rituals
In Kapal Mochan fair, devotees tie garlands and threads to a berry tree for matrimony and motherhood.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 9:52 PM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2025 at 9:59 PM IST
Yamunanagar: The Kapal Mochan Fair, known for its colour and candour, drew huge crowd due to its enduring charm. The vibrant, captivating and spiritually enriching fair, which opened at Bilaspur in Yamunanagar of Haryana from November 1, will conclude on November 5.
A large number of devotees attended the fair this year, as well. This fair is considered one of the largest and most famous fairs in North India. It is organised every year on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.
Devotees attending the fair have certain beliefs. According to the locals, there is an ancient berry tree at the fairground. It is believed that offering a wedding garland (sehra) here leads to the marriage of young men and women.
It is also believed that if a couple does not have a child, tying a thread (tagdi) to the berry tree fulfils their wish for a child. After the wish is fulfilled, the family comes back and unties the thread. Every year, 7 to 8 lakh devotees come to this fair to take a holy dip and make wishes.
Shishpal, a shopkeeper selling wedding garlands at the Kapal Mochan Fair, said, "I have been selling wedding garlands here for about 35 years. Young men and women who are facing obstacles in their marriage, buy wedding garlands here and tie them to the berry tree. It is believed that after this, they get married. After the marriage, the young man or woman comes back here and unties the garland. It is believed that every wish made here with a sincere heart is fulfilled. Devotees are never disappointed."
Ranjana, a devotee who came to the fair, narrated the same stories. Parents who are unable to have children are blessed with a child after offering puja here, she said.
The Kapal Mochan fair is also known as the Gopal Mochan fair. It is an ancient pilgrimage site for both Hindus and Sikhs. It is believed that there are three ponds here. Bathing in these ponds is believed to wash away all the sins of a person.
It is said that Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth guru of the Sikhs, stayed here for about 60 days while returning from the battle of Bhangani and washed his weapons here. It is also said that Draupadi and the five Pandavas also stayed here.
Located in Bilaspur, 28 kilometers from Yamunanagar, this pilgrimage site has three ponds. The first bath is taken in the Kapal Mochan pond. On the day of Kartik Purnima, when the moon's rays fall on the water it is the best time to take a bath.
The priest said, "The Kapal Mochan pilgrimage site dates back to the Satya Yuga. The special feature is that all 33 crore deities have visited this place. The second bath at the Kapal Mochan pilgrimage site is traditionally taken in the Rin Mochan pond."
“It is believed that bathing in this lake frees one from all debts. Even gods and goddesses are said to have bathed here to be freed from their debts. It is believed that offering milk and money (dakshina) into the pond before bathing grants liberation from all debts."
The third and final bath is taken in Surajkund Lake. People leave their clothes behind after bathing here. There is a Kadamba tree here, which is believed to be the tree under which Lord Krishna used to sit and play his flute. There is also a Radha Krishna temple here, where it is believed that any wish made is fulfilled.
