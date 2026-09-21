Congress Performance And Their Level Going Down: Anurag Thakur On Mimicry Of PM Modi
The former Union minister referred to the student elections at Delhi University and Panjab University, saying the youth has embraced the BJP kind of politics.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Jaipur: Targeting the Congress over an incident at Indore where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mimicked, former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday said that such events have exposed the Congress party's culture and values to the public.
"We thought the Congress performance was going down but this incident has shown even their level is going down. On the one hand, we have Modiji who shows concern for an old woman and, on the other, we have Congress that takes jibes on the old woman," said Thakur on arriving at Jaipur Airport on Monday morning. He has to attend a meeting of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, being chaired by Congress MP K C Venugopal, at Hotel Rambagh.
The BJP MP said the Congress had made disparaging remarks when Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, became President. He questioned the Congress party's attitude towards women and raised the issue of women's reservation.
He said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the Rajasthan government deserve congratulations on the public support the BJP received in the urban body elections.
The election results serve as the public's endorsement of the state government's tenure so far, he added. In the declared results, the BJP outperformed the Congress, winning 4,182 wards compared to the Congress party's 3,619.
Thakur remarked that it is nothing new for the Congress to question the Election Commission of India (ECI) and EVMs after losing an election.
"The proverb "a frustrated cat scratches the pillar aptly applies to Congress leaders. Turmoil prevails within their party; the Congress is grappling with infighting and gradually losing its political footing. Seeing their political existence vanish, Congress leaders invariably blame EVMs, government machinery, and the use of money power for their defeat. These allegations hold no substance. The people of Rajasthan have once again rejected the Congress, a reality the party ought to accept," he said.
The former Union minister also referred to the student elections at Delhi University and Panjab University, saying the youth has embraced the BJP kind of politics. He noted that while opposition parties speak of uniting before elections, they appear fragmented once the polls conclude.
"They lack both leadership and policy. The Congress has never adopted a nationalist outlook; instead, it has always pursued a different brand of politics. It is precisely for this reason that the Congress is shrinking — not just in Rajasthan, but across several states in the country. Politics should be informed and principled, driven by a ‘Nation First’ spirit — an approach the Congress has never embraced," he added.
Also Read: