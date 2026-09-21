ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Performance And Their Level Going Down: Anurag Thakur On Mimicry Of PM Modi

Jaipur: Targeting the Congress over an incident at Indore where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mimicked, former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday said that such events have exposed the Congress party's culture and values ​​to the public.

"We thought the Congress performance was going down but this incident has shown even their level is going down. On the one hand, we have Modiji who shows concern for an old woman and, on the other, we have Congress that takes jibes on the old woman," said Thakur on arriving at Jaipur Airport on Monday morning. He has to attend a meeting of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, being chaired by Congress MP K C Venugopal, at Hotel Rambagh.

The BJP MP said the Congress had made disparaging remarks when Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, became President. He questioned the Congress party's attitude towards women and raised the issue of women's reservation.

He said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the Rajasthan government deserve congratulations on the public support the BJP received in the urban body elections.

The election results serve as the public's endorsement of the state government's tenure so far, he added. In the declared results, the BJP outperformed the Congress, winning 4,182 wards compared to the Congress party's 3,619.