ETV Bharat / bharat

'Those Who Remain Silent On Cauvery, NEET Abolition Are Traitors': Dayanidhi Maran Slams Congress

Maran's post came in the wake of senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state to attend a training camp for newly appointed District Congress Committee Presidents under the SSA scheme held in Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu district. Later, he held discussions with senior party officials about the activities of the Congress party and gave instructions to the party officials.

"Vipers who sell out trust to secure power! Those who visit Tamil Nadu yet remain silent on Cauvery Rights are traitors!" Maran wrote on his X handle.

Chennai: In a veiled attack on the Congress, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran called its leaders "vipers" who trade trust for power, and "traitors" for remaining silent on the Cauvery river dispute or Mekedatu dam and not demanding NEET abolition.

Rahul Gandhi, who also addressed media persons, spoke only about issues like delimitation but remained silent on the Cauvery river dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Taking to the social media to condemn the Congress leader's act, Maran said, those who fail to oppose the Mekedatu Dam, which sacrifices Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery river, and merely speak of irregularities in the NEET exam without demanding the outright abolition of the system itself, are traitors.

"Condemning the BJP's horse-trading while turning a blind eye to TVK's repulsive horse-trading is merely a continuation of that betrayal! Failing to condemn the fascist TVK administration—which arrests people simply for posting criticism of the government and its ministers on X—is also an act of betrayal! Failing to condemn the Tamil Nadu police—who, no less than the Delhi police, unleashed a brutal, lawless assault on students protesting against NEET—is the height of betrayal!" he wrote.

Referring to Gandhi, the MP said, "All these thoughts came flooding back when I read about someone coming to Tamil Nadu to deliver a lecture on politics! Good heavens... so many acts of betrayal!"

The DMK IT Wing, which retweeted Maran's post, said, "What kind of curse is it that those who cannot raise their voice for the livelihood issues of their own state come to Tamil Nadu and talk politics? This is the time for the people to identify those who sacrifice the rights of Tamil Nadu for their own self-interest, and the traitors who wear a double mask without taking notice of the anarchies."