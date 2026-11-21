ETV Bharat / bharat

Those Who Darkened My Life Are Now Plunging the Nation Into Darkness: Bilkis Bano In Kochi

Bilkis Bano in Kochi ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Gujarat riots gangrape survivor Bilkis Bano on Saturday expressed deep anguish over even the judiciary — which she called the "last hope" for citizens — disappointing her. Addressing the state conference of the Welfare Party of India (WPI) in Kochi as the chief guest, she described the Supreme Court's recent decision to suspend the sentence of two convicts in her case, as a "deeply shocking" experience and a major setback in her fight for justice.

She said she wishes to forget all the bitter experiences in her life as a bad dream. She noted that she has never felt the desire to take revenge on anyone. What she seeks is not revenge, but only the natural justice guaranteed by the law of the land. She appealed to the public to stand with her in this long struggle for justice. Adding that she views Kerala with great hope even during these difficult times, she said the love and warmth received from the people since arriving in the state have brought her immense relief and happiness.