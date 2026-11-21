Those Who Darkened My Life Are Now Plunging the Nation Into Darkness: Bilkis Bano In Kochi
Addressing a WPI conference in Kochi, she said the SC's recent decision to suspend sentences of two convicts in her case, as "deeply shocking".
Published : November 21, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Ernakulam: Gujarat riots gangrape survivor Bilkis Bano on Saturday expressed deep anguish over even the judiciary — which she called the "last hope" for citizens — disappointing her. Addressing the state conference of the Welfare Party of India (WPI) in Kochi as the chief guest, she described the Supreme Court's recent decision to suspend the sentence of two convicts in her case, as a "deeply shocking" experience and a major setback in her fight for justice.
She said she wishes to forget all the bitter experiences in her life as a bad dream. She noted that she has never felt the desire to take revenge on anyone. What she seeks is not revenge, but only the natural justice guaranteed by the law of the land. She appealed to the public to stand with her in this long struggle for justice. Adding that she views Kerala with great hope even during these difficult times, she said the love and warmth received from the people since arriving in the state have brought her immense relief and happiness.
Bilkis Bano also made a serious allegation, saying "Those who spread darkness in my life, are now trying to plunge the entire country into darkness." She painfully recalled how she and her family woke up to a terrifying nightmare one day, and stated that those responsible for that tragedy continue to haunt them even today. She warned that the atrocities they witnessed and suffered in Gujarat are alarmingly being repeated in various parts of the country today.
Bilkis Bano explained her plight of having to wander across the country in search of justice. Due to threats to her life, she had to shift houses multiple times for safety during this period. She sharply criticised the current situation, stating that while goons and criminals stood with the attackers when she was assaulted, today the police, officials, and the administrative machinery are working together to serve their interests. She concluded her speech with a firm declaration that no matter how many crises she faces, she will fight until the very end for justice.
WPI national president Raisuddin inaugurated the conference. During the function, WPI state president Razak Paleri and Women's Justice Movement president V A Fayisa honoured Bilkis Bano with a memento. The conference is being held from November 21 to 23.
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- My Voice Was Not Heard: Bilkis Bano Says Will Fight Supreme Court's Bail Decision In Gang-Rape Case
- Bilkis Bano Gang Rape Case: SC Suspends Sentences, Grants Bail To Two Convicts After 17 Years In Jail
- Bilkis Bano Case Convict Radheshyam Shah Granted 7-day Parole
- SC Junks Gujarat Government's Plea Seeking Review In Bilkis Bano Case