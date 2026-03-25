ETV Bharat / bharat

'Those Not In Supplementary List Won't Be Able To Vote In West Bengal', Say Experts

New Delhi: Experts on Wednesday asserted that voters who were marked as 'under adjudication' and not included in the supplementary list following the publication of the final voters list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, won't be allowed to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Approximately 60 lakh names were put 'under adjudication' in the final electoral roll released after the SIR exercise in West Bengal. Following this, 705 judicial officers were assigned to decide whether the names should be kept or eliminated from the electoral rolls.

The supplementary list includes the names of voters whose cases have been reviewed by the judicial officers. Individuals whose names are deemed excludable during the judicial adjudication process will have the opportunity to appeal to the 19 Appellate Tribunals established for the purpose across the state.

The appeals can be filed online, through the ECI NET platform or physically at the office of the DM/SDM/SDO, who shall ensure digitization and uploading of the appeal on the ECINET platform at the earliest, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). The statement of the experts came a day after the Election Commission published the first Supplementary voters list for judicial adjudication of voters.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, PDT Achary, Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha while referring to West Bengal said, "Around 60 lakh names have been put under adjudication in West Bengal. Now those cases are being examined by the Judicial Officers".



Achary said, "The first supplementary has already been published. The elections in West Bengal are not far. I don't think those whose names are not in the supplementary list, will be able to vote". He further said, "I don't know why the exercise is being done. Because the law says, once the election schedule is announced no addition or deletion can be done."

Reiterating that the exercise should not have been carried prior to elections, Achary said, "It was a wrong thing to do (to conduct SIR) just before the elections. Only a summary revision should have been done. That is what the law says."