'Those Not In Supplementary List Won't Be Able To Vote In West Bengal', Say Experts
An expert said deleting names from voter list without any reason and conducting SIR in a poll-bound state is an 'arbitrary' exercise.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Experts on Wednesday asserted that voters who were marked as 'under adjudication' and not included in the supplementary list following the publication of the final voters list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, won't be allowed to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.
Approximately 60 lakh names were put 'under adjudication' in the final electoral roll released after the SIR exercise in West Bengal. Following this, 705 judicial officers were assigned to decide whether the names should be kept or eliminated from the electoral rolls.
The supplementary list includes the names of voters whose cases have been reviewed by the judicial officers. Individuals whose names are deemed excludable during the judicial adjudication process will have the opportunity to appeal to the 19 Appellate Tribunals established for the purpose across the state.
The appeals can be filed online, through the ECI NET platform or physically at the office of the DM/SDM/SDO, who shall ensure digitization and uploading of the appeal on the ECINET platform at the earliest, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). The statement of the experts came a day after the Election Commission published the first Supplementary voters list for judicial adjudication of voters.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, PDT Achary, Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha while referring to West Bengal said, "Around 60 lakh names have been put under adjudication in West Bengal. Now those cases are being examined by the Judicial Officers".
Achary said, "The first supplementary has already been published. The elections in West Bengal are not far. I don't think those whose names are not in the supplementary list, will be able to vote". He further said, "I don't know why the exercise is being done. Because the law says, once the election schedule is announced no addition or deletion can be done."
Reiterating that the exercise should not have been carried prior to elections, Achary said, "It was a wrong thing to do (to conduct SIR) just before the elections. Only a summary revision should have been done. That is what the law says."
"The rule very specifically says that before elections or bypolls, there shall be a Summary Revision. First of all , there is nothing like a Special Intensive Revision. Intestive Revision can be done in any year as per the directions of the Election Comission of India. In any year, means expect the year in which the elections are held," Achary said.
Referring to Supreme Court, he said, " Supreme Court has been generally in support of the Election Commission and had okayed the SIR. whereas it should not have." He added, "If you delete a very large number of people from the voter list without any reason and without proper checks, it means it is is an 'arbitrary' excercise."
Another expert, Advocate Vivek Garg, categorically stated that only eligible voters can be included in the voter list. Asked about those under adjudication in West Bengal, he said, "As per the law, only the name of the eligible voters can be included in the voters list. Those whose names are not included in the supplementary list can appeal before the Appellate Tribunals."
Garg added, "This is the remedy. They cannot cast votes if their names are not included in the supplementary list."
Meanwhile, sources in the state Election Commission said, " The six million cases 'under adjudication' have been categorized under the 'Logical Discrepancy' category which includes certain unmapped cases, as well as those cases that could not be resolved through standard procedures. Those whose names did not appear in the first supplementary list must check whether their names appear in subsequent supplementary lists".
"For voters whose names do not appear in the supplementary list, it is to be presumed that their names have been excluded; they may now file an appeal with the Appellate Tribunal," the sources said.
Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23 and 29. The counting if votes will take place on May 4.
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