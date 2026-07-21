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Those Beating Youth On Orders Of Powers That Be Will Face 'Lathi' Of Constitution: Congress

Police personnel carry out a lathi charge on protesters during the protest march against the alleged NEET paper leak from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House, in New Delhi on July 20, 2026. ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said the police action against protesters during the "Sansad Chalo" march over irregularities in examinations is a "shameful chapter" in the list of injustices inflicted upon the youth by the government. The opposition party warned that those who beat the country's youth under orders from people in power will one day have to face the "lathi" of the Constitution. Opposition parties had launched a blistering attack on the government over the police action against the Cockroach Janta Party-led "Sansad Chalo" march, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most anti-youth" prime minister in the country's history. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo was pushed around. Delhi Police, however, denied that Angmo was assaulted, saying that the reports were "completely false and misleading". "No individuals were subjected to targeted assault," it said.