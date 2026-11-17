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Those Alleging Excess Ethanol In Petrol ‘Idiots Who Don’t Know Science’: Suresh Gopi

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By PTI 2 Min Read

Thrissur: Amid the controversy over whether the ethanol content in petrol supplied by oil marketing companies has exceeded the prescribed limit of 20 per cent, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Tuesday described those making such allegations as "idiots who do not know science".

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism said ethanol blending was the only option to reduce pollution from petrol-powered vehicles.

He said India had moved from E10 to E20 ethanol blending after extensive "scientific research and re-research" and approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Gopi alleged that several "evil" political claims were being made about ethanol blending, particularly allegations that the permitted limit had been exceeded. "I will not call such persons any bad names. All I would say is that none of these idiots have any knowledge about science," he said. Gopi said anyone was free to test the ethanol content in petrol and that he would not discourage such checks. He maintained that the scientifically approved blending limit was 20 per cent and that this was the maximum ethanol content consumers would get from any retail fuel outlet.