‘This Is Not A Conventional War’: Prof Sujata Ashwarya On West Asia Conflict, India’s Role And Oil Shock

As tensions escalate in West Asia and the Iran conflict begins to ripple across global energy markets and geopolitics, questions are being raised about how far the crisis could spread and what it means for the world. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Prof. Sujata Ashwarya of the Centre for West Asian Studies at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, speaks on the trajectory of the conflict, the risks of wider regional escalation, the global oil shock, and why India may need to play a more proactive diplomatic role. She also analyses the internal dynamics in Iran and Israel and what the post-war geopolitical landscape of West Asia could look like.

Q1: How do you see India’s stand in West Asia conflict?

Sujata Ashwarya: India’s position has been extremely cautious and carefully calibrated. We have not aligned with Washington and Tel Aviv, nor have we stood with Tehran. This reflects our traditional strategic autonomy. But I will say plainly that India should have been far more proactive in this crisis. We are the world’s fourth-largest economy. We have over nine million citizens living in the Gulf. Nearly 40 percent of our energy comes from this region. And yet we are essentially watching from the sidelines.

The future of Chabahar port, which was one of our most significant regional investments, is now deeply uncertain. India has the standing, the relationships and the moral authority to push for peace.

The countries that will pay the heaviest price for this war are not the US or Israel. They are developing nations like India that depend on affordable energy and stable trade routes. Strategic silence at this moment is not neutrality. It is a missed opportunity.

Q2: Tell us about the future trajectory of the conflict? Why is there no sign of de-escalation even after two weeks?

Sujata Ashwarya: Look, the longer this conflict drags on, the clearer it becomes that this is not a conventional military operation with a neat endpoint. The US and Israel have very clear objectives: destroying Iran’s nuclear programme and achieving regime change. But Iran has shown that it is far from finished. It has fired over 500 ballistic missiles and nearly 2,000 drones since February 28. Mining the Strait of Hormuz is perhaps its most dangerous move, effectively holding the entire global energy supply hostage.

There is no sign of de-escalation because the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has deep ties to the IRGC and every personal reason to prosecute this war with maximum intensity. Both sides are driven by strategic stubbornness and a sense that backing down first would be fatal. Trump expected a quick outcome, but Iran has a long history of outlasting adversaries through sheer endurance.

Q3: How long can Iran fight back and what are its strengths?

Sujata Ashwarya: Trump clearly expected this to be over within days. Iran has proved that assessment badly wrong. Iran’s real strength lies in its capacity for asymmetric warfare. Its proxy network is still functioning. Hezbollah is firing again from Lebanon, Iraqi factions are targeting American bases, and the Houthis in Yemen could re-enter the picture at any point.

Beyond that, Iran has spent decades building what analysts call a decapitation-resistant command structure, designed to keep the system running even after its top leadership is eliminated. That said, we must also be honest about Iran’s weaknesses. Its missile stockpiles are depleting, its air force and navy have been largely destroyed, and its economy was already in terrible shape before this war began, with inflation running above 60 percent and the Iranian Rial at historic lows.

Iran can stretch this out and make it very costly for everyone, but it cannot win in any conventional sense. This is a war of attrition and endurance, not one of decisive military victory.

Q4: Why do diplomats and intellectuals say this war with Iran is different?

Sujata Ashwarya: This conflict is different on several levels, and I think it is important to understand why. First, for the first time in modern history, the United States and Israel have jointly assassinated the supreme leader of a sovereign nation. That is an extraordinary precedent with enormous implications for international law and norms. Second, Iran is not Iraq in 2003. It has a nuclear threshold capability and nobody knows with certainty where its enriched uranium stockpiles are or what might happen to them in a prolonged war. Third, this is not a bilateral conflict. It has already engulfed Lebanon, Iraq and the Gulf states. Iranian missiles have struck Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery. And fourth, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz makes this categorically different from any previous conflict in the region. Nearly 20 percent of global oil and LNG passes through that waterway. No previous Middle East war has disrupted global energy supply at this scale.

Q5: What about oil disruption and its impact on global energy markets?

Sujata Ashwarya: Brent crude has crossed 100 dollars a barrel for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. The IEA has released a record 400 million barrels from strategic reserves, which itself tells you how serious the situation is. Natural gas prices are up more than 40 percent. For India, the picture is particularly complicated because roughly 40 percent of our crude oil imports transit through the Strait of Hormuz. We are already turning back to Russian oil and the US has granted us a 30-day waiver, but that is a temporary fix, not a solution.

If this continues for several more weeks, the inflationary impact will be severe across the developing world. Countries that are already carrying heavy debt loads will find this extremely painful. The deeper structural consequence is that this crisis is permanently reshaping how every country thinks about energy security. Overland supply routes, domestic renewables and supplier diversification are no longer just policy preferences. They are now matters of national survival.

Q6: What is the situation inside Iran after the protests?

Sujata Ashwarya: This is a crucial question. The protests that erupted in late December 2025 were the largest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, driven by the collapse of the rial, rampant inflation and a profound sense of economic desperation. The regime’s response was savage. Thousands of protesters were killed. This was a regime revealing just how insecure it truly is. However, now that foreign military strikes have begun, we are seeing a classic rally-around-the-flag effect. When a country is under external attack, even those who oppose their own government often feel the pull of national solidarity. We saw something similar in Iraq in 1980.

The key question is how long this wartime unity will hold. The economic grievances that drove people onto the streets have not disappeared and will not disappear simply because bombs are falling. The regime is surviving for now, but its legitimacy crisis is deeper than ever before.