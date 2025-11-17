ETV Bharat / bharat

'This Is Gross Contempt Of Court': SC On Contempt Plea Against Telangana Assembly Speaker In Defected BRS MLAs Matter

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar is in gross contempt of court and orally observed that he has to decide where he has to spend his New Year’s Eve.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai made this observation while seeking a response on a contempt plea against the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, claiming that he has not decided the disqualification petitions against the BRS MLAs who defected to Congress within the three-month time limit set by the judgment delivered by the apex court in July this year.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the Speaker before the bench. During the hearing, the CJI said, "This is gross contempt of court….".

The bench, also comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, said it is for the Speaker to decide whether he wants to decide the matter or face contempt by the court. The bench noted that the Speaker was supposed to decide the matter by October 31.