'This Is Gross Contempt Of Court': SC On Contempt Plea Against Telangana Assembly Speaker In Defected BRS MLAs Matter
The top court issued a contempt notice to the Telangana Speaker for not complying with its direction to decide disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 17, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar is in gross contempt of court and orally observed that he has to decide where he has to spend his New Year’s Eve.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai made this observation while seeking a response on a contempt plea against the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, claiming that he has not decided the disqualification petitions against the BRS MLAs who defected to Congress within the three-month time limit set by the judgment delivered by the apex court in July this year.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the Speaker before the bench. During the hearing, the CJI said, "This is gross contempt of court….".
The bench, also comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, said it is for the Speaker to decide whether he wants to decide the matter or face contempt by the court. The bench noted that the Speaker was supposed to decide the matter by October 31.
The CJI said the Speaker should decide the matter by next week. "It is for him to decide. We have already held that he doesn't enjoy constitutional immunity when considering the matters under the Tenth Schedule. He has to decide where he has to spend his New Year's Eve….”, the CJI orally observed.
The bench was assured that the Speaker would decide the matter within two weeks. The bench issued a contempt notice to the Telangana Assembly Speaker for not complying with its direction to decide disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs, who had defected to the ruiling Congress.
On July 31, the Supreme Court had directed the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to decide the petitions seeking their disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs, who had defected to the Congress, under the tenth schedule of the Constitution within a period of three months.
A bench led by CJI Gavai had asked the Speaker not to allow MLAs facing disqualification pleas to drag the proceedings, and added that if they do, then the Speaker can draw an adverse inference against them. The apex court had deplored the long delay in deciding disqualification pleas by speakers of various state assemblies over the years.
