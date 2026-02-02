ETV Bharat / bharat

'This Govt Gets 'D' Grade, In Constant Denial Of Realities': TMC MP Sagarika Ghose

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose on Monday alleged that the BJP-led Central government keeps itself away from the present day realities and is in a state of constant denial.

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in Rajya Sabha today, Ghose cited examples of the government's alleged denial mentality, saying the worse is "this regime's ignorance of the great diversity and plural traditions" of India and its heroes. Justifying her statement, she said the BJP president recently said Rabindanath Tagore won Nobel Prize for peace when he actually won it for literature in 1913.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin had said this at a rally in Durgapur four days ago, drawing sharp criticism from ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Ghose said Bengal will be going to polls sometime later but the BJP is absolutely clueless with this state.

She said that the President's address deserves a 'D' grade. The President spoke of upholding constitutional values but in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the right to vote is being snatched away, she said adding, in Bengal's Coochbehar district, 10 alive voters were declared "dead", 140 people died of trauma over the exercise and several brought under 'logical discrepancies' list.

"People in Bengal are fearing disenfranchisement. A software prepared the logical discrepancies list but can technology decide who is eligible and who is not. Notable personalities like Amartya Sen, Jhulan Goswani and Shami have been summoned for SIR hearing. But not a word of reassurance on protection of right to vote has been given to the citizens. Does the government know the pain citizens are going through? No. Because this government is D grade," the MP said.

Taking a dig at the President's address stating about bringing in a system free of corruption and scams, Ghose said it is laughable because series of CAG reports tabled in end of 2025 revealed fraud to the tune of thousands of crores in Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) payments and massive anomalies in skill India portal and digital systems.