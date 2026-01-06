Thiruparankundram Row: 'Madras HC Verdict Exposes DMK's Hatred Towards Hindu Dharma', Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Goyal noted that the state government did not permit the traditions at Thiruparankundram temple to be observed in 2024 either.
New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused the DMK led Tamil Nadu government of berating, deriding and attacking Sanatan Dharma. Welcoming the verdict of Madurai bench of Madras High Court today, which upheld Justice GR Swaminathan's order allowing the lighting of lamps on the "Deepathoon" in Thiruparankundram temple, Goyal alleged that the issue highlights the "hatred of INDI alliance towards Hindu Dharma."
Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Goyal said: "It is not a mere coincidence that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and other senior leaders of the DMK have consistently berated, derided and attacked Sanatan Dharma."
He recalled that on 2nd September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin made an "audacious and reprehensible demand for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma itself and for the first time, a few months after that the lighting of the lamp on the Thiruparankundram Hill associated with Lord Kartikeya, Bhagwan Murgan, was prevented."
The Union Minister alleged that the "hatred of the INDI Alliance towards Hindu dharma" stands exposed in the impeachment motion they have brought against Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court.
"The so-called upholders of the Constitution are intimidating the judiciary," he said.
Goyal noted that the state government did not permit the traditions to be observed in 2024 either.
He added that the devotees went to the court against the Tamil Nadu government's decision and on December 1, 2025, a judgment was delivered by Justice Swaminathan, who permitted, through his judgment, to continuation of the practice of lighting the lamp.
Whether the judiciary or the Election Commission, Goyal stated that the INDI Alliance spares no one in their anti-India, anti-constitution agenda.
"It is a wake-up call for the people of Tamil Nadu and the nation! Say No to appeasement politics of parties like the DMK and its partners in the INDI Alliance," asserted the Union Minister.
