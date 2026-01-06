ETV Bharat / bharat

Thiruparankundram Row: 'Madras HC Verdict Exposes DMK's Hatred Towards Hindu Dharma', Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused the DMK led Tamil Nadu government of berating, deriding and attacking Sanatan Dharma. Welcoming the verdict of Madurai bench of Madras High Court today, which upheld Justice GR Swaminathan's order allowing the lighting of lamps on the "Deepathoon" in Thiruparankundram temple, Goyal alleged that the issue highlights the "hatred of INDI alliance towards Hindu Dharma."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Goyal said: "It is not a mere coincidence that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and other senior leaders of the DMK have consistently berated, derided and attacked Sanatan Dharma."

He recalled that on 2nd September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin made an "audacious and reprehensible demand for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma itself and for the first time, a few months after that the lighting of the lamp on the Thiruparankundram Hill associated with Lord Kartikeya, Bhagwan Murgan, was prevented."

The Union Minister alleged that the "hatred of the INDI Alliance towards Hindu dharma" stands exposed in the impeachment motion they have brought against Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court.