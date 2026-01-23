ETV Bharat / bharat

Thiruparankundram Row: SC Issues Notice On Plea Seeking ASI Control Of Subramanium Swamy Temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by a Madurai-based Hindu rights body Hindu Dharma Parishad seeking direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take over the control of Thiruparakundram Subramanium Swamy temple, which is at present caught in a Deepathoon (ancient stone pillar) lamp lighting row.

After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, the bench was informed that the matter had been disposed of by the high court on January 6. A counsel informed the court that parties are contemplating to file a special leave petition. "The division bench (of the Madras High Court) has permitted the lighting of the lamp. So, parties are contemplating to file SLP…" said the petitioner's counsel, requesting the court to issue notice in the matter.

After hearing brief submissions, the bench issued notice on the plea filed by Hindu Dharma Parishad.

The plea has also sought a direction to lit a lamp on the top of the Deepathoon located on the top of Thiruparankundram Hill dheepa pillar permanently for 24 hours daily.

On January 6, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld an earlier order directing that the traditional Karthigai Deepam be lit on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram Hill, dismissing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the temple administration.

The government announced that it would knock on the doors of the Supreme Court against the verdict.