Thiruparankundram Row: DMK Govt To Approach SC Against Madras HC Verdict Allowing Lamp Lighting Near Dargah
The Tamil Nadu government will move the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order permitting lamp-lighting near Thiruparankundram's Sikkandar Dargah.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it would knock on the doors of the apex court, challenging the Madras High Court order allowing lighting of a lamp at a stone pillar near Sikkandar Dargah in Thiruparankundram.
Law Minister S Regupathy, who spoke to the media, termed the verdict as "appalling and unlawful."
The Madurai Bench of Madras HC dismissed the appeal preferred by the government against a Single Judge order permitting the lighting of a lamp near the Dargah. While upholding the previous order by Justice GR Swaminathan, the bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan determined the stone pillar near Dargah as "Deepathoon" (the pillar on which a huge ceremonial lamp is lighted).
The Minister said the Lordships have passed an order which is in contravention of the existing culture. "This would help a section to set a precedent which otherwise would never have happened. It is our duty to protect the welfare and culture of Tamils; we would do it at all odds."
He announced that the Tamil Nadu government and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will file an appeal against this and that they were at liberty to do this.
Reading out a list of leaders who had helmed the governments in Tamil Nadu for almost a century, the Minister said there is no evidence to prove that a lamp was ever lit on the so-called "Deepathoon" before. "Tamil Nadu has been ruled by stalwarts including K Kamaraj, Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari), MGR, Karunanidhi, and Jayalalithaa in the past several decades. It has never happened," he said.
He also said such a request to light a lamp near Dargah was made during Jayalalithaa's tenure. At the time, the High Court resolved one writ petition on the matter based on the facts and dismissed it in 1994. He said that the facts in the case remain the same.
He added that he would not be criticising the judgement, but all he would say is that the verdict is not just.
He also alleged that "they were trying to introduce a custom which was never practised in Thiruparankundram.
He was asked whether the government had furnished any proof that the stone pillar was a survey stone installed by the Archaeological Survey of India(ASI), as suggested by some. The Minister shot back, saying that they were asking if we had submitted evidence that it is a survey stone. "But there is no evidence that a lamp was lit on the stone pillar in the last 100 years. Is there any proof submitted before the Court showing that the lamp was lit at the said place?" he wondered.
"If you have to cremate a body, you will take it to a crematorium. Won't you? It must be cremated there. It cannot be consigned to flames elsewhere. Can it? It is right to continue our cultural practice according to the customs. If a (religious) activity has to happen, it can happen only at a designated place," the Minister reasoned.
He accused right-wingers of attempting to create confusion using the verdict, and that a non-existent practice should not be introduced. He added that the police issued the prohibitory order "on the day" only with the intention of maintaining peace. He said "they" would have lit the lamp had the police not intervened. It would have led to the introduction of a practice that never existed.
He also alleged that some people are acting with "the intention to create communal riots. We will not allow it."
The Minister was hopeful that his government would be able to obtain a favourable verdict in the top court.
Also Read
- Thiruparankundram Row: Madras HC Allows Lamp Lighting Near Sikkandar Dargah, Govt To Appeal In SC
- 'Stone Structure On Thiruparankundram Hill Not A Lamp Pillar', Claim Archeologist, Experts And Documents
- 'Thiruparankundram Lamp Lighting Issue Exposes DMK's Hatred Towards Hindu Dharma': Union Minister Piyush Goyal