Thiruparankundram Row: DMK Govt To Approach SC Against Madras HC Verdict Allowing Lamp Lighting Near Dargah

Law Minister S Regupathy speaking to the media, termed the Madras High Court verdict on Thiruparankundram as "appalling and unlawful", on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it would knock on the doors of the apex court, challenging the Madras High Court order allowing lighting of a lamp at a stone pillar near Sikkandar Dargah in Thiruparankundram.

Law Minister S Regupathy, who spoke to the media, termed the verdict as "appalling and unlawful."

The Madurai Bench of Madras HC dismissed the appeal preferred by the government against a Single Judge order permitting the lighting of a lamp near the Dargah. While upholding the previous order by Justice GR Swaminathan, the bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan determined the stone pillar near Dargah as "Deepathoon" (the pillar on which a huge ceremonial lamp is lighted).

The Minister said the Lordships have passed an order which is in contravention of the existing culture. "This would help a section to set a precedent which otherwise would never have happened. It is our duty to protect the welfare and culture of Tamils; we would do it at all odds."

He announced that the Tamil Nadu government and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will file an appeal against this and that they were at liberty to do this.

Reading out a list of leaders who had helmed the governments in Tamil Nadu for almost a century, the Minister said there is no evidence to prove that a lamp was ever lit on the so-called "Deepathoon" before. "Tamil Nadu has been ruled by stalwarts including K Kamaraj, Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari), MGR, Karunanidhi, and Jayalalithaa in the past several decades. It has never happened," he said.

He also said such a request to light a lamp near Dargah was made during Jayalalithaa's tenure. At the time, the High Court resolved one writ petition on the matter based on the facts and dismissed it in 1994. He said that the facts in the case remain the same.