Karthigai Deepam Row: SC Agrees To Examine Contempt Plea, Tamil Nadu Status Report
The plea sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court's directions on lighting the lamp.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 25, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider a contempt plea against the alleged non-lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill, while indicating that it would also scrutinise Tamil Nadu’s status report on the issue.
The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi.
A counsel requested the apex court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned. It was claimed before the bench that the state government had circumvented the apex court's directions. The counsel also pointed to the review petition filed by the state government.
The plea sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court's directions on lighting the lamp. During the hearing, the bench was informed by the state’s counsel that he was required to file a status report detailing the developments in the matter.
A senior advocate, representing a party seeking permission to light the lamp, termed the developments "most unfortunate". It was argued before the bench that the state government had informed the Madras High Court that prohibitory orders were in force. The bench was also informed that customary practices did not permit the lighting of the lamp at the disputed location.
A counsel claimed deliberate non-compliance with the Supreme Court's directions and argued that the flame should have been carried to Deepathoon and the lamp lit there. The court’s attention was drawn to the state government having repeatedly assured the high court, until the last moment, that it would comply with the court's directions.
The bench was informed that the petitioners would move a contempt petition. “File it, and then we will see”, replied the bench.
On November 20, the apex court allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24 as a one-time measure. The apex court had noted that observance of religious festivals in a society governed by the Constitution must remain consistent with mutual respect, public order, and the rule of law.
Earlier, the state government sought a stay on the HC’s decision in January this year. The HC upheld a December 2025 single-judge order directing the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple management to light the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed stone pillar (located about 50 metres from the Sikandar Badusha Dargah as per the High Court). The HC declined to entertain the state's apprehensions of public-order disturbance as an “imaginary ghost” and held that the pillar stood on temple land.
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