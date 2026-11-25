ETV Bharat / bharat

Karthigai Deepam Row: SC Agrees To Examine Contempt Plea, Tamil Nadu Status Report

Karthigai Deepam Lit Atop Uchipillayar Deepa Mandapam In Thirupparankundram ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider a contempt plea against the alleged non-lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill, while indicating that it would also scrutinise Tamil Nadu’s status report on the issue.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi.

A counsel requested the apex court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned. It was claimed before the bench that the state government had circumvented the apex court's directions. The counsel also pointed to the review petition filed by the state government. The plea sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court's directions on lighting the lamp. During the hearing, the bench was informed by the state’s counsel that he was required to file a status report detailing the developments in the matter. A senior advocate, representing a party seeking permission to light the lamp, termed the developments "most unfortunate". It was argued before the bench that the state government had informed the Madras High Court that prohibitory orders were in force. The bench was also informed that customary practices did not permit the lighting of the lamp at the disputed location.