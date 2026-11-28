Karthigai Deepam Row: Central Forces Deployed In Thiruparankundram Ahead Of Lighting Of Lamp At Deepathoon Today
A battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has arrived in Thiruparankundram, Madurai, from Coimbatore.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Madurai: Security has been beefed up at the Thiruparankundram hill premises in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu ahead of the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Saturday.
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu government for "willful and brazen" violation of its November 20 order on the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp. The court also ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, with the lighting scheduled for this evening.
Citing the failure of the Tamil Nadu Police to implement its orders, the apex court handed over the security of Tamil Nadu's Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and Thiruparankundram hill to the Central Reserve Police Force. Following the apex court’s order, a battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has arrived in Thiruparankundram, Madurai, from Coimbatore.
VIDEO | Karthigai Deepam row: Locals welcome CRPF personnel with flower petals as they arrive in Madurai to take up security duties at Thiruparankundram Hill.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/I8n8PGZegl
Villagers were seen welcoming the security forces with flowers. A senior CRPF officer told news agency ANI that one company of the central paramilitary force has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions. "One Company of CRPF has been deployed. We will get directions from higher authorities," he said.
A woman assistant commandant will lead the force and coordinate security operations in the area. According to sources, additional Central Reserve Police Force personnel from various parts of the country will also be called to Madurai and deployed for security operations.
The central forces will be involved in tasks such as preventing law and order problems during the lighting of the lamp on the mountaintop, ensuring the safety of devotees and the public, and strengthening security at the two places of worship, the Thiruparankundram Subramania Swamy Temple and the Sikandar Dargah.
PM Modi Welcomes Order
Welcoming the apex court decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in Tamil on X, Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!.”
Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara! வெற்றிவேல் முருகனுக்கு அரோகரா! वेट्रिवेल मुरुगनुक्कु अरोगरा!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2026
The BJP also shared a video on its social media handles with the title, “It's done, Vijay and RaGa!…”
It's done, Vijay and RaGa! #KarthigaiDeepam #MuruganukkuArohara https://t.co/wmHNnfDTmM— BJP (@BJP4India) November 27, 2026
Congress Urges SC To Review Order
Raising concerns over federal principles, religious harmony and the jurisdiction of judicial and state authorities in temple administration, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore on Saturday urged the Supreme Court to review its order directing the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar.
In a post shared on X, Tagore said the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee was deeply concerned over the Supreme Court's order, emphasising that religious freedom, community harmony and the constitutional responsibilities of the state government must be protected while addressing the matter.
கூட்டாட்சித் தத்துவம், மத நல்லிணக்கம் குறித்து கவலை - உச்சநீதிமன்றம் மறுபரிசீலிக்க வேண்டும்! மதுரை திருப்பரங்குன்றம் தீபம் ஏற்றும் விவகாரத்தில் உச்சநீதிமன்றம் பிறப்பித்துள்ள உத்தரவு குறித்து தமிழ்நாடு காங்கிரஸ் கமிட்டி தனது ஆழ்ந்த கவலையைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறது. மத நம்பிக்கைகளையும் வழிபாட்டு உரிமைகளையும் மதித்துப் போற்றுவதோடு, பல்வேறு சமூகங்களுக்கிடையிலான நல்லிணக்கத்தையும், தமிழ்நாட்டில் நிலவி வரும் அமைதியான சமூகச் சூழலையும் பாதுகாப்பது அனைவரின் தலையாய பொறுப்பாகும். இத்தகைய சூழலில், கோவில் நிர்வாகம் தொடர்பாக நீதிமன்றம் மேற்கொண்டுள்ள நடவடிக்கைகள், ஓய்வுபெற்ற நீதிபதிகள் அடங்கிய குழுவை அமைத்திருப்பது மற்றும் பாதுகாப்பு ஏற்பாடுகளில் மத்திய துணை ராணுவப் படைகளின் பங்களிப்பு ஆகியவை நீதித்துறை, மாநில நிர்வாகம் மற்றும் கோவில் நிர்வாகத்தின் அதிகார வரம்புகள் குறித்த முக்கியமான கேள்விகளை எழுப்புகின்றன. உணர்வுப்பூர்வமான இதுபோன்ற விவகாரங்களில், சட்டத்தின் ஆட்சியை உறுதி செய்வதோடு மட்டுமல்லாமல், மக்களால் தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்ட மாநில அரசின் நிர்வாகப் பொறுப்புகளும், இந்திய அரசியல் சாசனம் வகுத்துக்கொடுத்துள்ள கூட்டாட்சிக் கட்டமைப்பும் உரிய முறையில் கருத்தில் கொள்ளப்பட வேண்டும். மேலும், நீதிமன்றத்தின் உத்தரவானது எந்த ஒரு தரப்பினரின் மத உணர்வுகளையும் பாதிக்காத வண்ணம், அனைத்துத் தரப்பினரிடையேயும் நம்பிக்கையையும் அமைதியையும் ஏற்படுத்தும் வகையில் அமைய வேண்டியது அவசியமாகும். நாட்டில் சட்டத்தின் ஆட்சியும் நிலைநிறுத்தப்பட வேண்டும்; அதே நேரத்தில் தமிழ்நாட்டின் அமைதியும், மத நல்லிணக்கமும், அரசியல் சாசன விழுமியங்களும் எவ்விதப் பாதிப்புமின்றிப் பாதுகாக்கப்பட வேண்டும் என்பதே தமிழ்நாடு காங்கிரஸ் கமிட்டியின் உறுதியான நிலைப்பாடாகும். எனவே, இவ்விவகாரத்தில் உச்ச நீதிமன்றம் தனது உத்தரவை மறுபரிசீலனை செய்ய வேண்டும் எனத் தமிழ்நாடு காங்கிரஸ் கமிட்டி சார்பில் வலியுறுத்துகிறோம். #Thiruparankundram #TNCongress— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) November 28, 2026
"Concern over federal principles and religious harmony - the Supreme Court must review its order! The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee expresses its deep concern over the Supreme Court’s order in the matter of lighting the lamp at Thiruparankundram in Madurai. Respecting and upholding religious beliefs and worship rights, as well as safeguarding harmony among various communities and the peaceful social environment prevailing in Tamil Nadu, is everyone’s foremost responsibility," he wrote.
SC appointed former judges leave for Madurai
The Supreme Court appointed joint-receivers, Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, on Saturday left for Madurai from here to take charge of the administration of the Thirupparankundram temple from the Board of Trustees, which was suspended by the top court.
Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice, High Court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge, High Court of Madras, left by a morning flight to Madurai. They were received at the airport by the state government's protocol officers and an official from the Madras High Court and given a send-off.
The apex court on Friday said it was satisfied that there had been a complete failure on the part of the Board of Trustees to administer the Devasthanam. The court suspended the functioning of the Board of Trustees and superseded it for the time being.
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