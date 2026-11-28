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Karthigai Deepam Row: Central Forces Deployed In Thiruparankundram Ahead Of Lighting Of Lamp At Deepathoon Today

People climb the Thiruparankundram hill to visit the Sikandar Dargah ahead of the Karthigai Deepam lighting ceremony, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, ( PTI )

Madurai: Security has been beefed up at the Thiruparankundram hill premises in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu ahead of the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu government for "willful and brazen" violation of its November 20 order on the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp. The court also ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, with the lighting scheduled for this evening.

Citing the failure of the Tamil Nadu Police to implement its orders, the apex court handed over the security of Tamil Nadu's Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and Thiruparankundram hill to the Central Reserve Police Force. Following the apex court’s order, a battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has arrived in Thiruparankundram, Madurai, from Coimbatore.

Villagers were seen welcoming the security forces with flowers. A senior CRPF officer told news agency ANI that one company of the central paramilitary force has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions. "One Company of CRPF has been deployed. We will get directions from higher authorities," he said.

A woman assistant commandant will lead the force and coordinate security operations in the area. According to sources, additional Central Reserve Police Force personnel from various parts of the country will also be called to Madurai and deployed for security operations.

The central forces will be involved in tasks such as preventing law and order problems during the lighting of the lamp on the mountaintop, ensuring the safety of devotees and the public, and strengthening security at the two places of worship, the Thiruparankundram Subramania Swamy Temple and the Sikandar Dargah.

PM Modi Welcomes Order

Welcoming the apex court decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in Tamil on X, Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!.”

The BJP also shared a video on its social media handles with the title, “It's done, Vijay and RaGa!…”