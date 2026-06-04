ETV Bharat / bharat

Thiruparankundram Hill Lamp Row: SC Rejects Plea Seeking Action Against Officials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently declined to interfere with an order passed by the Madras High Court, which dismissed a plea seeking action against officials who denied permission to Hindu devotees to light a lamp on Thiruparankundram hill but allowed religious celebrations during Ramzan.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha, Aravind Kumar and Shree Chandrashekhar. The bench declined to interfere with the order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court but reduced the cost imposed on the petitioner Hindu Dharma Parishad.

The bench, in an order passed on June 2, said, "While we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order passed by the High Court, we are of the opinion that imposition of costs quantified at Rs 50,000 is on the excessive side and can be reduced to Rs 5,000 in the facts and circumstances of the case. Ordered accordingly.”