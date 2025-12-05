Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam: Supreme Court To Examine Plea Against Lamp Lighting Near Dargah
Madurai District Collector and City Commissioner of Police(CoP) filed a petition in the apex court against the controversial Madras High Court order allowing lamp light.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST
New Delhi: A Supreme Court bench Friday agreed to examine a plea from Tamil Nadu authorities seeking interim relief against the order of the Madras High Court to light "Karthigai Deepam" in the vicinity of Thiruparankundram Dargah located in the hills which also has a Murugan Temple and a Pillaiyar temple.
The matter was mentioned by a lawyer before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The lawyer requested the bench to grant urgent listing of the matter. However, another lawyer opposed the mention of the matter. “They want to mention only to tell the high court that we mentioned before the Supreme Court to start the proceedings…Tamil Nadu government wants to play a drama”, said the lawyer opposing mentioning by the state.
The state’s lawyer said he is only requesting the bench for listing and a Special Leave Petition(SLP) was filed last evening. The apex court said it will examine the matter.
The SLP was filed before the top court on behalf of Madurai District Collector K.J.Praveenkumar and Madurai City Commissioner of Police J.Loganathan against the Dec 4 orders of the Madras High Court seeking interim relief.
On Thursday, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court declined to put on hold an order of a single judge allowing the lighting of traditional "Karthigai Deepam" oil lamp at a stone pillar, meant for that purpose, on the Thirupparankundram hill, housing the Lord Subramaniya Swamy temple.
A bench led by Justice G Jayachandran and Justice KK Ramakrishnan declined to interfere with the order of Justice G R Swaminathan allowing the lighting of the lamp on the hill.
On December 1, Justice Swaminathan allowed writ petitions that sought a direction for appropriate arrangements to light the Karthigai Deepam at the "Deepa Thoon," which is a stone pillar.
By lighting the lamp at Deepa Thoon, which is meant for that purpose, the structure of the Dargah is not in any way affected and the Dargah is located at a safe distance of not less than 50 meters away from the stone pillar, the judge had said in the order.
Read More