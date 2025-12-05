ETV Bharat / bharat

Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam: Supreme Court To Examine Plea Against Lamp Lighting Near Dargah

FILE - A view of the Murugan temple facade in the foothills of Thiruparankundram. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A Supreme Court bench Friday agreed to examine a plea from Tamil Nadu authorities seeking interim relief against the order of the Madras High Court to light "Karthigai Deepam" in the vicinity of Thiruparankundram Dargah located in the hills which also has a Murugan Temple and a Pillaiyar temple.

The matter was mentioned by a lawyer before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The lawyer requested the bench to grant urgent listing of the matter. However, another lawyer opposed the mention of the matter. “They want to mention only to tell the high court that we mentioned before the Supreme Court to start the proceedings…Tamil Nadu government wants to play a drama”, said the lawyer opposing mentioning by the state.

The state’s lawyer said he is only requesting the bench for listing and a Special Leave Petition(SLP) was filed last evening. The apex court said it will examine the matter.

The SLP was filed before the top court on behalf of Madurai District Collector K.J.Praveenkumar and Madurai City Commissioner of Police J.Loganathan against the Dec 4 orders of the Madras High Court seeking interim relief.