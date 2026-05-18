ETV Bharat / bharat

13 Killed As Truck Rams Wedding Vehicle On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; CM Fadnavis Expresses Grief

Mumbai: At least 13 people were killed and over 20 others injured after a container truck collided with a vehicle carrying wedding guests on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Dhanivari village when an “Eicher” pickup vehicle carrying people to a wedding ceremony was hit by a speeding container truck travelling from Gujarat towards Mumbai.

Eyewitnesses said that the rear container unit detached from the container truck and slammed into the pickup vehicle. “The impact caused the wedding vehicle to lose control and veer off the road, severely damaging its rear section,” they said.

Injured persons being take to hospital (ETV Bharat)

More than 100 wedding guests were travelling in the vehicle at the time. Officials confirmed that 13 people died on the spot or shortly after, while 20 to 25 others sustained serious injuries. “Some of the injured are in critical condition, prompting fears that the death toll could rise,” they said.

Police said that the wedding party was en route to an engagement ceremony for a local man named Balaram Dandekar. The guests were travelling from Dhanivari in the Palghar district to attend the event when the accident occurred.