13 Killed As Truck Rams Wedding Vehicle On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; CM Fadnavis Expresses Grief
The accident took place near Dhanivari village when a truck carrying people to a wedding ceremony was hit by a speeding container truck.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Mumbai: At least 13 people were killed and over 20 others injured after a container truck collided with a vehicle carrying wedding guests on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, police said.
The accident took place near Dhanivari village when an “Eicher” pickup vehicle carrying people to a wedding ceremony was hit by a speeding container truck travelling from Gujarat towards Mumbai.
Eyewitnesses said that the rear container unit detached from the container truck and slammed into the pickup vehicle. “The impact caused the wedding vehicle to lose control and veer off the road, severely damaging its rear section,” they said.
More than 100 wedding guests were travelling in the vehicle at the time. Officials confirmed that 13 people died on the spot or shortly after, while 20 to 25 others sustained serious injuries. “Some of the injured are in critical condition, prompting fears that the death toll could rise,” they said.
Police said that the wedding party was en route to an engagement ceremony for a local man named Balaram Dandekar. The guests were travelling from Dhanivari in the Palghar district to attend the event when the accident occurred.
CM Fadnavis announces ex-gratia
Reacting to the accident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on X, “It is tragic that 13 people lost their lives in an accident at Dahanu in Palghar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway when a tempo collided with a container. Hearing about this incident has left me deeply saddened. I offer my heartfelt condolences to them.”
He said that the crash injured around 20 people, who have been admitted to the sub-district hospital in Kasa and the hospital in Dhundalwadi for treatment. “I am in constant touch with the district administration. The superintendent of police was personally at the scene. Rescue operations there have been completed. I pray at the feet of God for a swift improvement in the condition of the injured,” Fadnavis added.
मुंबई-अहमदाबाद महामार्गावर पालघरच्या धानीवरी येथे एका टेम्पोला कंटेनरने धडक दिल्यामुळे झालेल्या अपघातात 13 नागरिकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना दुर्दैवी आहे. ही घटना ऐकून अतिशय दु:ख झाले. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 18, 2026
या घटनेत सुमारे 20 जण जखमी झाले आहेत. त्यांना…
The chief minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of those who died in this incident.
Meanwhile, officials identified the deceased as Suresh Ratna, Pandu Ganpati, Kalu Govind, Sunil Arjun Dandekar, Chima Govind Kurhada, Namita Vitthal Dandekar, Sarika Santosh, Ayush Sitaram, Sagar Namdev Shende, Vandana Shivaram Valvi, Saloni Shivaram Valvi, Ajay Ahadi and Riyanshi Santosh.
Officials have launched a formal investigation to determine the exact cause of the container's detachment and the collision. Police are also examining whether speed or driver error played a role in the accident.
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