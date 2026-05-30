ETV Bharat / bharat

Third Phase Of SIR Formally Kicks Off In Four States

New Delhi: The Special Intestine Revision (SIR) of electoral roll has formally begin in Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Odisha on Saturday, as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have started the house-to-house visits.

The exercise, aimed at purification of electoral roll is being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the four states, as part of the third phase of the SIR. besides the fours states, the exercise would also be conducted in 12 states and three Union Territories (UTs), in a staggered manner. The states and UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tripura, Nagaland, Chandigarh and Delhi.

A total of over 3.94 lakh BLOs will visit the homes of 36.73 crore electors, supported by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs), who were appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase of the exercise. Referring to SIR in Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Odisha, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "House-to-house visits by the BLOs across these states have begun today. During the visits, enumeration forms will be distributed by the BLOs."

The sources said the BLOs have been asked by the respective poll panel officials to ensure maximum voter engagement and the electoral roll is accurate, inclusive, and up-to-date. "The main focus to ensure all eligible voters are included in the electoral roll. The BLOs will ensure that under no circumstances, ineligible voters' names are included in the electoral roll," sources in the poll panel said.