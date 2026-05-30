Third Phase Of SIR Formally Kicks Off In Four States
The sources said the BLOs have been asked by the respective poll panel officials to ensure maximum voter engagement, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Special Intestine Revision (SIR) of electoral roll has formally begin in Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Odisha on Saturday, as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have started the house-to-house visits.
The exercise, aimed at purification of electoral roll is being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the four states, as part of the third phase of the SIR. besides the fours states, the exercise would also be conducted in 12 states and three Union Territories (UTs), in a staggered manner. The states and UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tripura, Nagaland, Chandigarh and Delhi.
A total of over 3.94 lakh BLOs will visit the homes of 36.73 crore electors, supported by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs), who were appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase of the exercise. Referring to SIR in Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Odisha, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "House-to-house visits by the BLOs across these states have begun today. During the visits, enumeration forms will be distributed by the BLOs."
The sources said the BLOs have been asked by the respective poll panel officials to ensure maximum voter engagement and the electoral roll is accurate, inclusive, and up-to-date. "The main focus to ensure all eligible voters are included in the electoral roll. The BLOs will ensure that under no circumstances, ineligible voters' names are included in the electoral roll," sources in the poll panel said.
They further said for further convenience of the voters, help desks are being set up across the states. Enumeration forms distribution is underway in different Assembly constituencies including 8-Talsara Assembly Constituency as part of the SIR, said the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha.
The BLOs are actively visiting households and distributing Enumeration Forms to ensure maximum elector participation and facilitate an accurate, inclusive and updated electoral roll, it said on Saturday.
According to the schedule of SIR in the states, the house-to-house visits by the BLOs which begin on the day, will continue till June 28. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 5. The period for filing claims and objection will start from July 5 and come to an end August 4. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be out on September 6. The poll panel had earlier instructed the CEOs to address any inquiries from political parties concerning the exercise.
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