ETV Bharat / bharat

Third Batch Of Indian Traders Reach Taklakot Mandi In China For Border Trade

Pithoragarh: The third batch of traders from India arrived in Taklakot Mandi of China on Monday for the India-China border trade that has resumed after being suspended since the COVID-19 lockdown. This batch comprises 10 people, including six traders and four helpers that arrived in China with merchandise worth Rs 23.63 lakh.

Meanwhile, nine traders who traveled to China for trade in the previous batches have returned to India. The merchandise they brought with them is being cleared by the Customs Department. According to Dharchula Sub-District Magistrate Ashish Joshi, “The district administration is continuously coordinating and discussing with the relevant authorities in China to expedite the dispatch of upcoming trade batches.”

Sources said that coordination is being maintained between the relevant departments to ensure smooth and orderly border trade. According to the district administration, the process of sending subsequent trading batches is underway. So far, three groups have reached Taklakot Mandi in China this trading season.

The first batch comprised 20 persons, while the second comprised 16 persons. Traders in the second group transported goods worth approximately Rs 19 lakh to China.