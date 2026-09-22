Third Batch Of Indian Traders Reach Taklakot Mandi In China For Border Trade
The India-China border trade has resumed this year after being suspended since the COVID-19 lockdown.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Pithoragarh: The third batch of traders from India arrived in Taklakot Mandi of China on Monday for the India-China border trade that has resumed after being suspended since the COVID-19 lockdown. This batch comprises 10 people, including six traders and four helpers that arrived in China with merchandise worth Rs 23.63 lakh.
Meanwhile, nine traders who traveled to China for trade in the previous batches have returned to India. The merchandise they brought with them is being cleared by the Customs Department. According to Dharchula Sub-District Magistrate Ashish Joshi, “The district administration is continuously coordinating and discussing with the relevant authorities in China to expedite the dispatch of upcoming trade batches.”
Sources said that coordination is being maintained between the relevant departments to ensure smooth and orderly border trade. According to the district administration, the process of sending subsequent trading batches is underway. So far, three groups have reached Taklakot Mandi in China this trading season.
The first batch comprised 20 persons, while the second comprised 16 persons. Traders in the second group transported goods worth approximately Rs 19 lakh to China.
Till now, a total of 46 persons have reached Taklakot Mandi in China. Along with the movement of traders, the movement of goods and customs procedures are also important components of this border trade. The administration maintains that all procedures are being completed in accordance with the established regulations. The district administration now plans to send future business delegations to China. To this end, continuous coordination and dialogue is being held with the relevant Chinese authorities.
Officials disclosed that efforts are underway to expedite the dispatch of trade batches. The India-China border trade conducted from Dharchula is directly linked to the local economy. Taklakot Mandi has long been an important trading hub for border traders. Consequently, regular trade activities in the border region offer hope for increased economic activity among those involved in border trade.
Major items exported from India to China include jaggery, sugar candy, dried fruits, copper and steel utensils, and cosmetics. Meanwhile, major items imported from China include wool, woollen garments, pashmina, yak hair, silk, Tibetan shoes, and other garments. Indian traders are reaching Taklakot Mandi in Tibet via this traditional India-Tibet trade route from Dharchula via the Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh district. This season, passes have been issued to 68 traders for trade.
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