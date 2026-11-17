ETV Bharat / bharat

Thieves Break Into Bihar Law Minister's House, Flee With Gold, Silver, And Cash Worth Rs 90 Lakh

Bihar law minister Sanjay Singh 'Tiger' wishing chief minister Samrat Choudhary on his birthday on Monday. ( ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement )

By Dev Raj 2 Min Read

Patna: Raising questions about the law and order situation in Bihar, thieves broke into the house of Bihar law minister – cum – higher education minister Sanjay Singh 'Tiger' in the state capital, rummaged through his belongings and took away valuables worth around Rs 90 lakh.

The valuables stolen by the thieves included 600 grams of gold jewellery, 2kg of silver, Rs 7 lakh cash, a few other things. Neither the minister nor his family members were present at the house. They had gone to their native place at Amrai Nawada in Bhojpur district to celebrate the Chhath Puja. The family had given a key to the house to a neighbour and asked him to sleep there at night, but he did not turn up and the incident occurred.

The police have detained three suspects in this connection. Forensic science experts have also been roped-in, while the CCTV footages from cameras installed by private and public installations in the area are also being accessed. According to the police, a group of seven miscreants arrived at the two-storeyed house - located in the posh AG Colony under Sashtri Nagar police station area in Patna – on two scooters and a motorcycle during the early hours of Sunday, and jumped over the boundary wall to enter the premises.