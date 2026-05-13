'There's No Concept Of Lane Driving, Most Accidents Occur Because Of That', Says Supreme Court
The apex court issued a series of directions aimed at strengthening road-safety enforcement across the country.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 13, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the country virtually has "no concept of lane driving," a major contributor to road accidents. The apex court issued a series of directions aimed at strengthening road-safety enforcement across the country.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. The bench was hearing a plea filed by S Rajaseekaran in 2012, which sought the implementation of road-safety measures across the country. The apex court has been issuing directions on road safety from time to time.
Justice Pardiwala commented, "How do you ensure in this country that drivers do not do away with lane driving? There is no concept of lane driving in this country. Most of the accidents occur due to that."
On the issue of VLTDs, the bench took note of submissions by the amicus curiae regarding Rule 125H of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which mandates the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons in public service vehicles. The top court ordered all states and Union territories (UTs) to ensure that vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs) and panic buttons are installed in all public-transport vehicles.
The bench observed that VLTDs and panic buttons would ensure the safety of passengers, particularly women, the elderly, and children. The bench lamented that only 1 per cent of such vehicles have so far been fitted with this equipment, despite the fact that the Centre mandated the step in 2018.
The bench observed that lane driving will considerably reduce accidents, and the government must focus on it. The bench directed all states and union territories to strictly enforce Rule 125H by ensuring the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons in both new and existing public service vehicles in a time-bound and verifiable manner.
The bench directed that no public service vehicle should be granted a fitness certificate under Section 56 or a permit under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act unless the installation of such devices is verified and reflected in the Vahan application. The bench also directed the retrofitting of these devices in vehicles registered up to December 21, 2018, and the integration of compliance monitoring with the Vahan database for real-time oversight.
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