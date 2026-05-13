ETV Bharat / bharat

'There's No Concept Of Lane Driving, Most Accidents Occur Because Of That', Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the country virtually has "no concept of lane driving," a major contributor to road accidents. The apex court issued a series of directions aimed at strengthening road-safety enforcement across the country.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. The bench was hearing a plea filed by S Rajaseekaran in 2012, which sought the implementation of road-safety measures across the country. The apex court has been issuing directions on road safety from time to time.

Justice Pardiwala commented, "How do you ensure in this country that drivers do not do away with lane driving? There is no concept of lane driving in this country. Most of the accidents occur due to that."

On the issue of VLTDs, the bench took note of submissions by the amicus curiae regarding Rule 125H of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which mandates the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons in public service vehicles. The top court ordered all states and Union territories (UTs) to ensure that vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs) and panic buttons are installed in all public-transport vehicles.