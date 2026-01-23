'There's Need To Improve India's Healthcare Sector In Less Fortunate, Remote Regions', Say Experts
India’s healthcare sector captains look to Union Budget 2025-26 for consistent execution of Medical Devices Policy 2023 and reinforcement of quality and value-based public procurement.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is all set to present the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Parliament on Sunday, experts from India’s healthcare sector expect that the Budget will emphasise on making healthcare accessible in less fortunate and remote regions of the country.
“Due to many reasons such as insufficient infrastructure, lack of workers, and poor diagnostic skills, a large portion of the population still faces physical barriers in receiving high-quality care. This gap can be greatly decreased while reducing the load on the urban tertiary hospitals by making smart investments in district hospitals, primary healthcare facilities, mobile health units, and telemedicine networks,” Ayush Chauhan, Executive Director of Noida-based Prakash Hospital told ETV Bharat on Friday.
Healthcare Not Just Social Duty But Strategic Economic Necessity
Expecting a shift in India’s healthcare priorities from capacity building to long-term system resilience, Chauhan said, “At this point, the emphasis should shift from incremental spending to outcome-oriented investments that can enhance service delivery, fortify infrastructure, and integrate technology at large or small scale. Nowadays, healthcare is not just a social duty but also a strategic economic necessity that is very closely related to employment, productivity, and national development.”
He said that there should be enough budgetary allocation for health as raising the total amount of money allotted to the health sector is also important as India still spends or uses a smaller portion of its GDP on healthcare than other countries.
According to the National Health Accounts (NHA) estimate released by the Union Health Ministry, public health spending in India has stayed around 1.8 to 2.0 percent of the GDP in recent years.
“Government hospitals should be updated, insurance coverage should be increased, private sector involvement in Tier II and Tier III markets should be encouraged, and domestic medical equipment manufacture should also be supported,” Chauhan added.
He said that many challenges like rising treatment costs, varying quality standards, lack of qualified personnel, and fragmented infrastructure are the current problems facing the healthcare industry.
“For these challenges, policy stability, regulatory clarity, skill development, and increased public-private cooperation will all be necessary to address these problems. A forward-looking budget can set the stage for the nation's healthcare system to become more accessible, equitable, and prepared for the future,” he said.
2025-26 Health Budget Registers 11% Rise Over Revised Estimates Of 2024-25
In 2025-26, the Ministry has been allocated Rs 99,859 crore, which is an 11 percent rise over the revised estimates of 2024-25 and the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been allocated 96 percent of the Ministry’s allocation.
The Department of Health Research has been allocated Rs 3,901 crore, which is a 15 percent rise on its estimated expenditure in 2024-25.
According to Rajiv Nath, director of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMed), the medical devices sector looks to the forthcoming Union Budget as a decisive opportunity to convert policy intent into on-ground impact.
“While 2025 saw constructive engagement around the Medical Devices Policy 2023, the focus now must be on consistent execution. Key expectations include calibrated tariff corrections, raising customs duties to 10–15 percent from the current 7.5 percent, to address long-standing import asymmetries and support domestic manufacturing,” Nath said.
The Budget, according to Nath, should also reinforce quality and value-based public procurement, prioritising ICMED-certified devices and incentivising higher domestic value addition.
“Measures that strengthen regulatory predictability, encourage MSME participation, and support innovation will be critical to build a resilient MedTech ecosystem that delivers affordability, trust, and global competitiveness,” he said.
Nath said that medical devices are integral to healthcare delivery, particularly at the primary and secondary care levels, where diagnostics, monitoring, and essential equipment can significantly improve outcomes,. “Enhancing access requires not only infrastructure investment but also policy frameworks that ensure affordable availability of quality devices across geographies,” he said.
He said that promoting domestically manufactured and ICMED certified, cost-effective medical devices through public procurement can help bridge regional gaps while reducing dependence on imports. “Transparent labelling norms that disclose domestic content and incentivise local value addition can improve trust and adoption. A strong domestic MedTech base is essential in making healthcare accessible, equitable, and sustainable nationwide,” Nath said.
He said that a compounded increase of at least 30 percent year-on-year for the next five years in budgetary allocation for the health sector is both necessary and timely.
“As healthcare demands grow and the system evolves, sustained public investment is essential to strengthen infrastructure, technology adoption, and service delivery. Higher allocations should be strategically directed toward modernising healthcare facilities, expanding diagnostic capacity, and supporting procurement of quality-assured medical devices. Importantly, budgetary support should be aligned with policies that encourage domestic manufacturing and innovation, ensuring that public spending also builds national capability,” said Nath.
By integrating health expenditure with industrial and manufacturing priorities, the government can simultaneously improve patient access, enhance system resilience, and support economic growth creating a virtuous cycle between healthcare delivery and domestic MedTech development, he said.
Multiple Challenges Of Healthcare Sector
India’s healthcare sector faces multiple challenges, including import dependence in critical medical device segments, uneven access to quality care, and the need for greater regulatory predictability, Nath said adding, “Addressing these challenges requires coordinated policy action, rational tariff structures to support local industry, procurement reforms that reward quality and local value addition, and clear labelling norms to enhance transparency and trust.”
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman & CEO of SS Innovations International echoed that the coming budget is important for the medical technology sector.
“Indian companies are innovating but policy support hasn’t fully caught up yet. What the industry really needs is encouragement for home-grown R&D, support to build components locally, and a more sensible GST structure for devices manufactured in India. Access to long-term capital and fewer regulatory bottlenecks would also make a real difference. If these areas are addressed, Indian MedTech can scale much faster and compete globally,” said Dr Srivastava.
Stating that accessibility is still one of the biggest gaps in Indian healthcare, Dr Srivastava said that advanced technologies shouldn’t be limited to big cities.
“With the right policies and cost structures, tools like surgical robotics and AI can improve outcomes even in smaller towns. Domestic innovation plays a big role here — it brings costs down and makes wider adoption possible. Healthcare today goes beyond buildings and beds, technology is central to better outcomes. Higher allocation, especially for innovation and R&D, will help India strengthen its healthcare ecosystem,” he said.
Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are chronic diseases that are not transmissible from one person to another like Cancers, Diabetes, Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke, Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKDs), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPDs) and Asthma, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and others.
India is also experiencing rapid demographic and epidemiological transitions with a steep rise in the burden of lifestyle related chronic NCDs. With rapid epidemiological transition with higher Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) and mortality, prevention and control measures for NCDs are required to be accelerated to reduce the burden of NCDs in India.
As per the World Health Organisation (WHO)– NCD India profile - 2018, NCDs are estimated to account for 63 percent of all deaths in country of which, the cardiovascular diseases lead with 27 percent overall mortality cause followed by chronic respiratory diseases (11 percent), cancers (9 percent), diabetes (3 percent) and others (13 percent).
According to the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non Communicable Disease, India aims to improve various NCD indicators by 2030 with effective implementation of NCD strategies.
Also Read