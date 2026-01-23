ETV Bharat / bharat

'There's Need To Improve India's Healthcare Sector In Less Fortunate, Remote Regions', Say Experts

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is all set to present the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Parliament on Sunday, experts from India’s healthcare sector expect that the Budget will emphasise on making healthcare accessible in less fortunate and remote regions of the country.

“Due to many reasons such as insufficient infrastructure, lack of workers, and poor diagnostic skills, a large portion of the population still faces physical barriers in receiving high-quality care. This gap can be greatly decreased while reducing the load on the urban tertiary hospitals by making smart investments in district hospitals, primary healthcare facilities, mobile health units, and telemedicine networks,” Ayush Chauhan, Executive Director of Noida-based Prakash Hospital told ETV Bharat on Friday.

Healthcare Not Just Social Duty But Strategic Economic Necessity

Expecting a shift in India’s healthcare priorities from capacity building to long-term system resilience, Chauhan said, “At this point, the emphasis should shift from incremental spending to outcome-oriented investments that can enhance service delivery, fortify infrastructure, and integrate technology at large or small scale. Nowadays, healthcare is not just a social duty but also a strategic economic necessity that is very closely related to employment, productivity, and national development.”

He said that there should be enough budgetary allocation for health as raising the total amount of money allotted to the health sector is also important as India still spends or uses a smaller portion of its GDP on healthcare than other countries.

According to the National Health Accounts (NHA) estimate released by the Union Health Ministry, public health spending in India has stayed around 1.8 to 2.0 percent of the GDP in recent years.

“Government hospitals should be updated, insurance coverage should be increased, private sector involvement in Tier II and Tier III markets should be encouraged, and domestic medical equipment manufacture should also be supported,” Chauhan added.

He said that many challenges like rising treatment costs, varying quality standards, lack of qualified personnel, and fragmented infrastructure are the current problems facing the healthcare industry.

“For these challenges, policy stability, regulatory clarity, skill development, and increased public-private cooperation will all be necessary to address these problems. A forward-looking budget can set the stage for the nation's healthcare system to become more accessible, equitable, and prepared for the future,” he said.

2025-26 Health Budget Registers 11% Rise Over Revised Estimates Of 2024-25

In 2025-26, the Ministry has been allocated Rs 99,859 crore, which is an 11 percent rise over the revised estimates of 2024-25 and the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been allocated 96 percent of the Ministry’s allocation.

The Department of Health Research has been allocated Rs 3,901 crore, which is a 15 percent rise on its estimated expenditure in 2024-25.

According to Rajiv Nath, director of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMed), the medical devices sector looks to the forthcoming Union Budget as a decisive opportunity to convert policy intent into on-ground impact.

“While 2025 saw constructive engagement around the Medical Devices Policy 2023, the focus now must be on consistent execution. Key expectations include calibrated tariff corrections, raising customs duties to 10–15 percent from the current 7.5 percent, to address long-standing import asymmetries and support domestic manufacturing,” Nath said.

The Budget, according to Nath, should also reinforce quality and value-based public procurement, prioritising ICMED-certified devices and incentivising higher domestic value addition.