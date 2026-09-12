ETV Bharat / bharat

Indus Valley, Mesopotamian Civilisations Not Only Had Trade Ties But Also Had Genetic Connection: BHU Prof

Varanasi: The interaction between the Indus Valley civilisation and the Mesopotamian civilisation involved not only the trade of goods but also a genetic connection between the ancient populations of both regions.

Professor Gyaneshwar Chaubey, a geneticist from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), made these remarks while delivering a lecture on ancient DNA on the Varanasi campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) on Friday.

The event was presided over by Professor Satish Kumar, the director-in-charge of the campus.

He mentioned that NFSU Varanasi is striving to provide world-class facilities to its students. This new generation of forensic science professionals in Kashi is being groomed with the aim of enabling students to engage with modern laboratories, research, and global-standard education.

Prof Chaubey explained that archaeology has long attested to the contact between these two civilizations. References to 'Meluhha' in Mesopotamian texts, along with Indus seals and beads discovered there, confirm this trade. Now, ancient DNA analysis reveals that it was not just goods that moved along these routes; people did as well.

He described his research, conducted in collaboration with scientists from Poland, which involved DNA analysis of teeth from four individuals found at Tell Ashara (ancient Terqa) and Tell Masaikh (ancient Kar-Ashurnasirpal) in Syria's Middle Euphrates Valley. These remains date from approximately 2650 BCE to 700 CE.