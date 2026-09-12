Indus Valley, Mesopotamian Civilisations Not Only Had Trade Ties But Also Had Genetic Connection: BHU Prof
Professor Gyaneshwar Chaubey, a geneticist from Banaras Hindu University, explained that archaeology has long attested to the contact between these two civilisations.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Varanasi: The interaction between the Indus Valley civilisation and the Mesopotamian civilisation involved not only the trade of goods but also a genetic connection between the ancient populations of both regions.
Professor Gyaneshwar Chaubey, a geneticist from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), made these remarks while delivering a lecture on ancient DNA on the Varanasi campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) on Friday.
The event was presided over by Professor Satish Kumar, the director-in-charge of the campus.
He mentioned that NFSU Varanasi is striving to provide world-class facilities to its students. This new generation of forensic science professionals in Kashi is being groomed with the aim of enabling students to engage with modern laboratories, research, and global-standard education.
Prof Chaubey explained that archaeology has long attested to the contact between these two civilizations. References to 'Meluhha' in Mesopotamian texts, along with Indus seals and beads discovered there, confirm this trade. Now, ancient DNA analysis reveals that it was not just goods that moved along these routes; people did as well.
He described his research, conducted in collaboration with scientists from Poland, which involved DNA analysis of teeth from four individuals found at Tell Ashara (ancient Terqa) and Tell Masaikh (ancient Kar-Ashurnasirpal) in Syria's Middle Euphrates Valley. These remains date from approximately 2650 BCE to 700 CE.
Mitochondrial haplogroups M4b1, M49, and M61 — which are of South Asian origin — were identified in these samples. These lineages are ancient to the Indian subcontinent. While virtually absent in modern-day Syria, they are present in India, Pakistan, and the Himalayan region.
Prof Chaubey suggested that these individuals could have been members of merchant families travelling along trade routes or migrants from even earlier periods; subsequent studies on ancient genomes from Rakhigarhi and the 'Indus Periphery' further corroborate this genetic link with West Asia.
He remarked that DNA is a book of history that cannot be erased. Trade links were already established through archaeology; now, ancient DNA analysis further corroborates the contact between populations. This connection extended beyond the mere exchange of goods to encompass human lineage.
Students and faculty members attended the lecture. The Q&A session focused on ancient DNA technology and its utility in forensic science. Prof Chaubey noted that forensic science is no longer confined to criminal investigations; the same techniques are now shedding light on the connections and identities of ancient civilizations.
While expressing gratitude to the guest speaker, Prof Kumar remarked that such lectures provide students with the opportunity to think beyond the confines of the laboratory.
The NFSU Varanasi campus is currently operating from Jalhupur, with a permanent campus proposed for Shahanshahpur in the Rajatalab area. He reiterated that the institute is striving to provide students with world-class facilities and a robust research environment.
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