ETV Bharat / bharat

‘There Should Be Some Acknowledgement’: SC To AR Rahman In ‘Veera Raja Veera’ Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked music composer AR Rahman to acknowledge the rendition and contribution of Dhrupad vocalist Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar in connection with the song Veera Raja Veera from the film Ponniyin Selvan II.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Rahman before the bench. The bench was hearing an appeal by Dagar against a September 2025 ruling of a division bench of the Delhi High Court. The High Court had set aside an earlier single-judge interim order recognising a prima facie case of copyright infringement.

The bench told Rehman's counsel that some of these families, if they had not contributed to shastriya sangeet (classical music), do you think these modern singers would have survived in the market? The bench added that there is a dispute as to authorship, but there is no dispute as to performer's rights.

The bench observed that the predecessors of the defendant were part of the Dagarwani tradition and that the originality of the tune was undisputed. Singhvi contended that the composition had been performed publicly as early as 1991 by the Gundecha Brothers and on several other occasions without objection.

"There should be some acknowledgement. This is not a fight between professionals…have been traditional worshippers (of classical music)", observed the bench. The top court suggested that the parties could have resolved the issue amicably through mediation, in recognition of the shared heritage of the Dhrupad tradition.

The CJI observed that it is like this that stalwarts of the profession, in the 1950s and 1960s, suppose we acknowledge today, and we say today that what we have learned today is all coming from that generation. Singhvi said as a first performer, I want to be clear, and I understand what the bench is saying. "As a first performer, let me take instructions and come back (to the court)," said Singhvi.

The bench observed that the dispute was one that ought ideally to have been resolved across the table in the larger interest of music. The bench told Singhvi that he is not in the competitive domain and that they want respect and recognition. The bench observed that the matter was not one that ideally should have required adjudication on legal principles alone.

Singhvi said the objection surfaced only in relation to Rahman’s rendition and requested the bench to grant some time to take instructions in the matter. The bench made it clear that while Dagar had made out a case on originality, the question of authorship would require independent evidence.