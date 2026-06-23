'There's Smoke All Around; I Might Not Survive': Lucknow Fire Victim's Last Video Call To Mother Leaves Family Devastated
Bhavishya had left for Lucknow on June 6 only to return home dead leaving the family devastated.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Sonipat: Young Bhavishya from Mahipur village in Haryana's Sonipat had left for Lucknow on June 6 to start a job at an animation institute to support his family back home. But sixteen days later, only his mortal remains have returned home after he was killed in a blaze at a three-storey building at Aliganj area in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Monday.
The blaze at Aliganj Sector D, near Purania Chauraha at a commercial establishment also killed 14 others, mostly young children in their 20s. Several others were injured in the mishap.
Bhavishya, who perished in the horrific tragedy, was the sole support for his family. A pall of gloom descended on the village following his death.
Final Video Call To Mother
It is understood that Bhavishya had joined a job at an animation institute just ten days ago, but following his death, only his mortal remains have returned home. He had left for Lucknow on June 6. In his final video call to his mother, he said, "There is smoke all around; I might not survive." The call disconnected while he was speaking to her according to the family.
Devastated Family
Bhavishya had cherished dreams of his sister's wedding, but the fire in Lucknow snatched everything away. The tragic news of his death has shattered the family; they are devastated, and his mother is inconsolable. His father is a teacher at a private school, while his mother works as a seamstress at home.
The entire family is plunged into eternal grief over the youth's death.
Following the tragedy, the family has demanded a government job for his sister or father and strict action against the officials responsible. Bhavishya's father urged the government to take steps to prevent such incidents so that no family loses its pillar of support. He added that his son was the family's sole support, which has been taken away from them.
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