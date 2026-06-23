ETV Bharat / bharat

'There's Smoke All Around; I Might Not Survive': Lucknow Fire Victim's Last Video Call To Mother Leaves Family Devastated

Sonipat: Young Bhavishya from Mahipur village in Haryana's Sonipat had left for Lucknow on June 6 to start a job at an animation institute to support his family back home. But sixteen days later, only his mortal remains have returned home after he was killed in a blaze at a three-storey building at Aliganj area in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Monday.

The blaze at Aliganj Sector D, near Purania Chauraha at a commercial establishment also killed 14 others, mostly young children in their 20s. Several others were injured in the mishap.

Bhavishya, who perished in the horrific tragedy, was the sole support for his family. A pall of gloom descended on the village following his death.

Final Video Call To Mother

It is understood that Bhavishya had joined a job at an animation institute just ten days ago, but following his death, only his mortal remains have returned home. He had left for Lucknow on June 6. In his final video call to his mother, he said, "There is smoke all around; I might not survive." The call disconnected while he was speaking to her according to the family.