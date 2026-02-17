ETV Bharat / bharat

There Is No Country Like That, Says SC After Accused Claims To Be Citizen Of Vanuatu

New Delhi: There is no country like that, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while hearing the bail plea of an accused who said he was a citizen of Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation. A bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria was hearing a plea filed by the man who had challenged a Calcutta High Court order denying him bail in a cheating case.

His counsel told the bench that he was in custody for nearly one year and three months. "You are a citizen of which country," the bench asked.

When the lawyer said the petitioner was a citizen of Vanuatu, the bench asked, "Have you been there." As the lawyer said no, the bench observed, "There is no country like that. We also know a country called Kailasa. Similar to that." Self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda claims to have set up a country called the "United States of Kailasa" in 2019.