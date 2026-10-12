‘There Is Distress, Question Is How It Is Shared':’Tamil Nadu To SC In Cauvery Dispute
The Karnataka government stressed that this was a rain-deficit year, and several areas have been declared drought-affected.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 12, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court on Monday that distress exists in the state and the question is how it is shared, as the Karnataka government contended that meeting Tamil Nadu's demand for releasing 11,000 million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery River water to make good a ‘shortfall’ would be difficult.
The Karnataka government stressed that this was a rain-deficit year and several areas have been declared drought-affected. The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aapresh Kumar Singh. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Karnataka government, said that a 15-day evaluation is a real problem on the ground and there is a central water measuring station at Biligundlu.
Senior advocate Guru Krishna Kumar said, “Distress is there. The question is how it is shared? That is where the problem is… they have to release (the water).” The bench agreed that Karnataka has the control.
Divan said there is a central water measuring station at Biligundlu. “Proportionately it has to be done, which is not being done and ad hoc is being followed. Whenever there is distress, they always get more than what they are entitled to, and I get less than what I am entitled to.….”, said Kumar.
Karnataka government contended that meeting Tamil Nadu's demand for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery River water to make good a "shortfall" would be difficult.
Tamil Nadu government said it is only seeking its legitimate pro-rata share in the flows realised during the distress period, along with the backlog due to it.
It was argued that the entire burden of meteorological and hydrological distress cannot be passed on to the lower riparian state, while Karnataka continues to utilise the available storage and inflows for irrigation and other requirements.
The bench reserved its decision on a fresh application by the Tamil Nadu government, seeking directions to Karnataka to clear the backlog of 11 TMC of Cauvery water as of October 7 immediately and ensure the same at the rate of 1.3 TMC per day within 10 days at Billigundulu, a key water-measuring station on the banks of the river along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.
Divan argued that this has been a very difficult year and several areas have been declared drought-hit. Divan further said Tamil Nadu benefits from the northeast monsoon in November, which will replenish its reservoirs, while it will not help Karnataka.
"Every distress year, this has been the problem," he said, adding that there has been proper application of mind by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) at its 59th meeting held on October 8, in which it directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Billigundulu from October 9 for the next 15 days.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who also appeared for the Tamil Nadu government, said Karnataka should be directed to release the shortfall on a pro-rata basis, else crops in Tamil Nadu will be affected this year.
The bench asked how the backlog of water can be cleared when there was scarcity of rainfall this year and both the states were affected.
The bench observed that if it was a normal year, things would have been different. Rohatgi said this cannot wait for another year as farmers in Tamil Nadu are facing a tough time and urged the court to at least make some interim arrangements.
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