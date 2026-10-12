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‘There Is Distress, Question Is How It Is Shared':’Tamil Nadu To SC In Cauvery Dispute

Supreme Court. ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court on Monday that distress exists in the state and the question is how it is shared, as the Karnataka government contended that meeting Tamil Nadu's demand for releasing 11,000 million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery River water to make good a ‘shortfall’ would be difficult.

The Karnataka government stressed that this was a rain-deficit year and several areas have been declared drought-affected. The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aapresh Kumar Singh. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Karnataka government, said that a 15-day evaluation is a real problem on the ground and there is a central water measuring station at Biligundlu.

Senior advocate Guru Krishna Kumar said, “Distress is there. The question is how it is shared? That is where the problem is… they have to release (the water).” The bench agreed that Karnataka has the control. Divan said there is a central water measuring station at Biligundlu. “Proportionately it has to be done, which is not being done and ad hoc is being followed. Whenever there is distress, they always get more than what they are entitled to, and I get less than what I am entitled to.….”, said Kumar. Karnataka government contended that meeting Tamil Nadu's demand for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery River water to make good a "shortfall" would be difficult. Tamil Nadu government said it is only seeking its legitimate pro-rata share in the flows realised during the distress period, along with the backlog due to it. It was argued that the entire burden of meteorological and hydrological distress cannot be passed on to the lower riparian state, while Karnataka continues to utilise the available storage and inflows for irrigation and other requirements.