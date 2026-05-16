Exclusive Interview: 'There's A Trust Deficit Among Different Communities In Manipur,' Says Meghalaya CM
"Economic development is the need of the hour... Now is the time for DoNER Ministry to step in," Conrad Sangma tells ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid a fresh outbreak of violence in Manipur, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that there is a trust deficit among different communities in Manipur. Sangma said given that the Union DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Ministry has a mandate to oversee overall development of the state, this could be an option to console the agitated communities of Manipur.
Talking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview in New Delhi, Sangma said, “The situation in Manipur is tense. There is a trust deficit among different communities of the state, and it has further fueled the situation.”
Stating that the DoNER Ministry has a critical role to play in Manipur, Sangma said, “Development is obviously going to play a big role in this aspect.”
In fact, there was a difference of opinion in the implementation of Central and state government projects, in both Manipur's valley and hill districts. The Imphal valley is dominated by the Meitei community, while the hill districts are dominated largely by Kuki-Zo tribes.
The state's Kuki-Zomi-Hmar legislators in 2024 publicly accused the Manipur government of deliberately slowing or blocking developmental works — particularly road construction, PMGSY work, PWD projects, water supply schemes and healthcare infrastructure — in the tribal areas.
Sangma said economic development is the need of the hour, not only for Manipur, but for the entire Northeast.
According to government statistics, projects worth Rs 18,148.08 crore in different states of the region have been approved by the DoNER Ministry in 2025-26. The ministry’s quarterly statistics and project dashboard for March-April 2026 shows that there are 255 ongoing projects in Assam, followed by 115 in Manipur, 108 in Arunachal Pradesh, 83 in Nagaland, 78 in Meghalaya, 77 in Tripura, 62 in Mizoram and 36 in Sikkim.
Manipur projects span roads, health, tourism, education, connectivity and North Eastern Council (NEC) backed infrastructure schemes. Despite the prolonged ethnic violence since May 2023, the Centre has continued to initiate and fund several developmental and infrastructure projects in Manipur over the last three years, through the DoNER Ministry, PM-DevINE (Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region), NESIDS (North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme) and other Central schemes.
Some major projects initiated or sanctioned include a 60-bed state mental hospital at Lamphelpat, Imphal West, approved under PM-DevINE with a cost of Rs 70.47 crore. It was sanctioned in February 2024.
Infrastructure development for Dhanamanjuri University in Manipur, at a cost of Rs 70 crore, was approved in June 2024, again under PM-DevINE. An International Convention Centre was also approved for Imphal (Phase I) in 2025 at a cost of about Rs 110.52 crore, under the conference and tourism infrastructure head.
While ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023 has significantly affected the execution of developmental projects, work did not stop completely.
Officials indicate that many projects faced delays because of disruption in movement of construction material and labour, blockades and security concerns, diversion of state resources toward relief and security operations, revenue losses suffered by the state government and administrative breakdown in some conflict-hit districts.
Stating that the central government has been taking several initiatives to control the situation in Manipur, Sangma said that good relations with neighbouring Bangladesh is also necessary for the development of the Northeast. “Although the situation is a little bit different now with Bangladesh, it's necessary to have a good relationship with the neighbouring country,” said Sangma.
“We have to work with Bangladesh, as there is huge potential,” he said.
According to Sangma, both India and Bangladesh need to improve people-to-people contacts. “Normal economic activities also need to take place, which were happening earlier by reopening the trade routes with Bangladesh,” Sangma said.