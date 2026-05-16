ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive Interview: 'There's A Trust Deficit Among Different Communities In Manipur,' Says Meghalaya CM

New Delhi: Amid a fresh outbreak of violence in Manipur, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that there is a trust deficit among different communities in Manipur. Sangma said given that the Union DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Ministry has a mandate to oversee overall development of the state, this could be an option to console the agitated communities of Manipur.

Talking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview in New Delhi, Sangma said, “The situation in Manipur is tense. There is a trust deficit among different communities of the state, and it has further fueled the situation.”

Stating that the DoNER Ministry has a critical role to play in Manipur, Sangma said, “Development is obviously going to play a big role in this aspect.”

In fact, there was a difference of opinion in the implementation of Central and state government projects, in both Manipur's valley and hill districts. The Imphal valley is dominated by the Meitei community, while the hill districts are dominated largely by Kuki-Zo tribes.

The state's Kuki-Zomi-Hmar legislators in 2024 publicly accused the Manipur government of deliberately slowing or blocking developmental works — particularly road construction, PMGSY work, PWD projects, water supply schemes and healthcare infrastructure — in the tribal areas.

Sangma said economic development is the need of the hour, not only for Manipur, but for the entire Northeast.

According to government statistics, projects worth Rs 18,148.08 crore in different states of the region have been approved by the DoNER Ministry in 2025-26. The ministry’s quarterly statistics and project dashboard for March-April 2026 shows that there are 255 ongoing projects in Assam, followed by 115 in Manipur, 108 in Arunachal Pradesh, 83 in Nagaland, 78 in Meghalaya, 77 in Tripura, 62 in Mizoram and 36 in Sikkim.

Manipur projects span roads, health, tourism, education, connectivity and North Eastern Council (NEC) backed infrastructure schemes. Despite the prolonged ethnic violence since May 2023, the Centre has continued to initiate and fund several developmental and infrastructure projects in Manipur over the last three years, through the DoNER Ministry, PM-DevINE (Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region), NESIDS (North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme) and other Central schemes.