Listen In, There's A Quiet Resurgence In Gaya’s Thumri Heritage, And It's Mellifluous

The Cultural Significance Of Thumri In Holi Celebrations ( ETV Bharat )

By Sartaz Ahmed Gaya: All across India, Holi is the festival of colours. But for Gaya, it is something more, something intangible. Here, Holi is considered incomplete without the singing of Thumri songs in the Gaya gharana. Thumri is a form of storytelling through singing. Known for its sweetness of rhythm and distinctive lyrics, it often expresses a person's deep feelings. Although the tradition of celebrating Holi with Thumri singing had declined in Gaya over the years, the centuries-old tradition is now making a comeback. Gaya's cultural heritage is very old. Years ago, Gaya was an important centre of classical music, and the Gaya gharana is renowned throughout the country for Thumri, to sing which, gatherings were held especially in the homes of the Gayapal Panda community. Thumri is sung in Lucknow, Banaras, and Gaya in the east, as well as in Punjab in the west. But the Gaya Gharana is known for its distinct style. Renowned cinematographer Shyam Bhandari says, “There was a time when, as the evening fell, melodious Holi gatherings would begin in many areas, including the Vishnupad area of ​​Gaya. This Holi tradition is not just a gathering, but part of a ritual. It is equally interesting that these Holi gatherings would end with blessings. Bhandari recites a line: "Mubarak ho Manjari phoolon bhari, aisi Holi khele janabe Ali."