Listen In, There's A Quiet Resurgence In Gaya’s Thumri Heritage, And It's Mellifluous
Thumri and Holi are inextricably linked in Gaya. Today, Kilkari Bhavan and Sur Salila are leading efforts at reviving the classical singing style.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
By Sartaz Ahmed
Gaya: All across India, Holi is the festival of colours. But for Gaya, it is something more, something intangible. Here, Holi is considered incomplete without the singing of Thumri songs in the Gaya gharana.
Thumri is a form of storytelling through singing. Known for its sweetness of rhythm and distinctive lyrics, it often expresses a person's deep feelings. Although the tradition of celebrating Holi with Thumri singing had declined in Gaya over the years, the centuries-old tradition is now making a comeback.
Gaya's cultural heritage is very old. Years ago, Gaya was an important centre of classical music, and the Gaya gharana is renowned throughout the country for Thumri, to sing which, gatherings were held especially in the homes of the Gayapal Panda community.
Thumri is sung in Lucknow, Banaras, and Gaya in the east, as well as in Punjab in the west. But the Gaya Gharana is known for its distinct style.
Renowned cinematographer Shyam Bhandari says, “There was a time when, as the evening fell, melodious Holi gatherings would begin in many areas, including the Vishnupad area of Gaya. This Holi tradition is not just a gathering, but part of a ritual. It is equally interesting that these Holi gatherings would end with blessings. Bhandari recites a line: "Mubarak ho Manjari phoolon bhari, aisi Holi khele janabe Ali."
He continues, "This singing style isn't simple. Many of the country's leading artistes, from Jaddan Bai, Thela Bai and Savita Devi to Shubha Guddu, have sung Thumris in Gaya. This is why it was once said that Thumri and Holi in Gaya are almost one and the same. Holi cannot be imagined without it. Sadly, in today's times, the number of such music lovers has dwindled."
The Thumri style of singing originated in Lucknow. It flourished during the reign of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah. After that, it found a home in Banaras and Gaya. Bhandari says Thumri spread in Gaya because of the large landholdings and rich landlords who patronised the style of singing. In Gaya, this was led by Gayapal Panda, a wealthy man with great interest in classical music.
"About 200 years ago, Kanhaiya Lal, a trained artiste from the Panda community, invited renowned Thumri singer from Rajasthan, Soni Singh, to come to Gaya. He introduced Thumri to the Gaya gharana. It's an art that requires patience both in singing and listening. Without patience, you can't understand it," says Bhandari.
Says renowned singer Dinesh Kumar Mahuwar, “Gaya is an ancient city with a rich cultural heritage. We sing Holi Thumris in the month of Phalgun. The specialty of our singing is that we draw inspiration from three musical gharanas: Lucknow, Banaras, and Gaya. Gaya's singing style is different from others. The pronunciation of the words clearly reflects the influence of our local language, Magadhi.”
He adds, “In Gaya, Holi is incomplete without Thumri. Even today, gatherings are held for it. The singing of Thumri in the Gaya gharana was started by late Pandit Ramji Mishra. He took Thumri singing of the Gaya gharana to great heights.”
Today, the Sur Salila organisation led by renowned Thumri artist and patron Pandit Rajan Sijuar, is working towards reigniting interest in Thumri singing in Gaya. It also teaches children for free. But leading the revival efforts is the Kilkari Bhavan, which has several students learning Thumri from renowned teachers. Aparna Raj says, “This Holi song is our tradition. It is Gaya's heritage. We have to carry it forward. If we don't, it will soon become extinct. Therefore, it is our duty to preserve it.”