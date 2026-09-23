Days After Jamui Horror & Insensitive Comments, SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Patna HC Order In Rape Attempt Case
‘There are some offending observations,’ the CJI bench said regarding the Patna HC order in a 2008 case from Bihar's Amarpur.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of the Patna High Court order that had held that allegations of attempting to remove a woman's salwar and physically molesting by pressing her chest, do not constitute 'attempt to rape'.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. It comes close on the heels of the sexual harassment case in Bihar's Jamui, and the Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh's comment on the issue — in which, while condemning the act for bringing "shame to society", she said that "moral policing can be done in a more decent and elegant fashion" — both of which have shocked the nation.
The bench observed that some of the High Court's observations were offensive. "There are some offending observations," the bench told Bihar Advocate General S D Sanjay. "We will be able to set aside only after hearing the accused... You please make sure through local police that he is served," observed the bench.
In July this year, a senior counsel mentioned the High Court order before the Apex court. It was argued that despite the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance of a similar Allahabad High Court order and setting it aside, the Patna High Court had passed an order based on similar facts, and making similar observations.
The Allahabad High Court had deemed that grabbing the breasts of a minor girl, breaking the string of her pyjama, and trying to drag her under a culvert doesn't constitute 'attempt to rape'.
The Patna HC had made these observations while setting aside a man's conviction for attempt to rape in a 2008 case from Bihar's Amarpur. The accused was convicted by the trial court for attempt to rape and wrongful confinement. However, the High Court held that the prosecution failed to establish the offence of attempt to rape.
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