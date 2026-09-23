ETV Bharat / bharat

Days After Jamui Horror & Insensitive Comments, SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Patna HC Order In Rape Attempt Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of the Patna High Court order that had held that allegations of attempting to remove a woman's salwar and physically molesting by pressing her chest, do not constitute 'attempt to rape'.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. It comes close on the heels of the sexual harassment case in Bihar's Jamui, and the Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh's comment on the issue — in which, while condemning the act for bringing "shame to society", she said that "moral policing can be done in a more decent and elegant fashion" — both of which have shocked the nation.

The bench observed that some of the High Court's observations were offensive. "There are some offending observations," the bench told Bihar Advocate General S D Sanjay. "We will be able to set aside only after hearing the accused... You please make sure through local police that he is served," observed the bench.