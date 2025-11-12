ETV Bharat / bharat

Jitan Ram Manjhi Fires Six Bullets Metaphorically In A Reaction To Bihar Exit Polls

All exit polls have shown the NDA parties are leading in all constituencies, except one. The election results will be declared on November 14, 2025.

He also took a dig at his opponents in a unique manner. "There are six bullets in a sixer, and our six candidates are like those cartridges that will not allow the return of jungle raj in Bihar, at any cost. The first bullet was on jungle raj , the second bullet was on fear and prejudice, the third bullet was on corruption, the fourth bullet was on Dalit oppressors, the fifth bullet was on criminal activities, and the sixth bullet was on hatred and darkness. The NDA is committed to Bihar's development. Thank you, Bihar. Thank you, the voters of Bihar," he said.

Patna: Bihar National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are elated by the exit polls that have shown their alliance is set to retain power. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi praised all of his six candidates, Deepa Manjhi from Imamganj, Anil Kumar from Tikari, Jyoti Devi from Barahatti, Romit Kumar from Atri, Prafull Kumar from Sikandra, Lallan Kumar from Kutumba, for contesting in the elections and thanked all the voters of Bihar.

Speaking on the exit polls of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "We can say with confidence that the final results will definitely be better than the exit poll trends. The NDA will once again form the government in Bihar, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."

Ahead of the vote count on November 1, BJP workers in Patna are preparing to make laddoos. They are preparing 501 kilograms of laddoos in anticipation of their victory. Meanwhile, in Patna, preparations have begun for the counting day, with tents being set up and chairs are being lined up in preparation for celebrations, at the residence of JDU candidate from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh

Speaking on the exit polls of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "After Gujarat, Bihar is the only state in the country where even after 20 years, the atmosphere is in favour of our government. We feel that the strike rate will be higher than that of 2010. Women showed an unprecedented enthusiasm in favour of our government."

However, RJD leader, Mrityunjay Tiwari, aired caution on the exit polls. "Exit polls have proven wrong many times in many elections. We completely reject the exit polls that were released on Tuesday, and we will go by the verdict of the people, which are the exact polls," he said.

Tiwari said the people had voted for Bihar's future and for change, and that will be seen on November 14. "Everyone knows at whose behest these such predictions are being made. Obviously, nobody believes them. It does appear that the Grand Alliance is poised to form the new government, with the tally surpassing 200," Tiwari added.