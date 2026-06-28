'Then We'll Feel Papa Has Got Justice': The Endless Fight Of Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal's Family
On June 28, 2022, two customers had visited Kanhaiyalal at his shop and murdered him; his family is still waiting for justice.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Udaipur: For the past 1,461 days, he has not worn footwear or cut his hair, and his father's ashes are still kept safely at home. He says that while four years have passed, time seems to have stood still for the family since that day, when his father, Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered in broad daylight, an incident that had shaken the entire nation.
"We are simply waiting for the court's verdict; the day the guilty are sentenced to the gallows is the day we will feel Papa has got justice. Only then will the ashes be immersed with full rituals," says Yash, Kanhaiya Lal's eldest son.
Yash remains steadfast in the vow he had taken after his father's murder: “I won’t wear footwear or cut my hair.” He explains that walking barefoot is not merely a vow but a symbol of the fight for justice for his father.
“Even during the scorching heat, when the road's asphalt begins to bake, I walk daily from my home to my office at the Udaipur Collectorate. Initially, I developed blisters and my feet even bled at times,” he says.
Even today, a police officer remains deployed for his security, yet Yash walks barefoot.
Kanhaiya Lal's wife, Jashoda, says that the family received sympathy from across the country after the incident — but not justice.
“Politicians visited our home and promised speedy justice, yet four years later, no verdict has been delivered. Even today, on every scheduled hearing date, we look to the court for justice,” she says.
On the afternoon of June 28, 2022, two customers had visited Kanhaiya Lal at his shop on Maldas Street in Udaipur. The two entered the shop on the pretext of getting clothes stitched and murdered him by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon. After committing the crime, the accused made a video of the incident go viral on social media, causing a nationwide sensation.
Following the incident, there were calls for swift justice and demands for a fast-track trial, accompanied by assurances that punishment would be delivered quickly.
Even after four years, the case has been going on in the National Investigation Agency special court. Statements from several witnesses are yet to be recorded. Testimony from key witnesses, including eyewitnesses Ishwar Gaud and Rajkumar, is still pending.
Neither has the trial reached its conclusion nor has the family's long wait come to an end.
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