ETV Bharat / bharat

'Then We'll Feel Papa Has Got Justice': The Endless Fight Of Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal's Family

The long road to justice: Kanhaiya Lal's son walks barefoot; Kanhaiya Lal's ashes are still kept at home. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Udaipur: For the past 1,461 days, he has not worn footwear or cut his hair, and his father's ashes are still kept safely at home. He says that while four years have passed, time seems to have stood still for the family since that day, when his father, Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered in broad daylight, an incident that had shaken the entire nation.

"We are simply waiting for the court's verdict; the day the guilty are sentenced to the gallows is the day we will feel Papa has got justice. Only then will the ashes be immersed with full rituals," says Yash, Kanhaiya Lal's eldest son.

Yash remains steadfast in the vow he had taken after his father's murder: “I won’t wear footwear or cut my hair.” He explains that walking barefoot is not merely a vow but a symbol of the fight for justice for his father.

“Even during the scorching heat, when the road's asphalt begins to bake, I walk daily from my home to my office at the Udaipur Collectorate. Initially, I developed blisters and my feet even bled at times,” he says.

Even today, a police officer remains deployed for his security, yet Yash walks barefoot.

Kanhaiya Lal's wife, Jashoda, says that the family received sympathy from across the country after the incident — but not justice.