'Theft Of Assam And Bengal's Mandate...': Rahul Gandhi Warns Leaders 'Gloating About TMC’s Loss'
Gandhi termed the 'theft' of people's mandate in the twin states a 'big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy'.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has termed the results of the Assam and West Bengal assembly elections as “theft” of the people's mandate and a “big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy”. He also warned leaders “gloating about TMC’s loss”.
In the assembly election results declared Monday, the BJP registered landslide victories in Assam and West Bengal winning 82 and 206 seats respectively even as its alliance also won the majority in Puducherry.
The saffron party's wins in West Bengal and Assam came following the Election Commission of India's controversial Special Intensive Revision(SIR), and the 2023 delimitation in the twin states respectively.
Gandhi, in a post on X, wrote that the “theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy” in an apparent reference to the SIR exercise in Bengal and delimitation in Assam.
Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2026
They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy.
Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or…
He also warned leaders “gloating about TMC’s loss”. “Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss...Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India,” he wrote.
In another post on the result day on Monday, Gandhi said that Assam and Bengal were “clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC”.
“We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal. We have seen this playbook before: Madhya Pradesh. Haryana. Maharashtra. Lok Sabha 2024 etc,” he wrote. “Stealing elections, stealing institutions—what other option is left now!,” Gandhi added in Hindi.
Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2026
We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal.
We have seen this playbook before:
Madhya Pradesh.
Haryana.
Maharashtra.
Lok Sabha 2024 etc
चुनाव चोरी,…
Mamata Banerjee, the outgoing Chief Minister of West Bengal, had questioned the slow counting and delayed result declaration on several assembly seats on Monday.
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