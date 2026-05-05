ETV Bharat / bharat

'Theft Of Assam And Bengal's Mandate...': Rahul Gandhi Warns Leaders 'Gloating About TMC’s Loss'

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has termed the results of the Assam and West Bengal assembly elections as “theft” of the people's mandate and a “big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy”. He also warned leaders “gloating about TMC’s loss”.

In the assembly election results declared Monday, the BJP registered landslide victories in Assam and West Bengal winning 82 and 206 seats respectively even as its alliance also won the majority in Puducherry.

The saffron party's wins in West Bengal and Assam came following the Election Commission of India's controversial Special Intensive Revision(SIR), and the 2023 delimitation in the twin states respectively.

Gandhi, in a post on X, wrote that the “theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy” in an apparent reference to the SIR exercise in Bengal and delimitation in Assam.