ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Theft Not Through EVMs But SIR’: Omar Abdullah Terms ECI Exercise A ‘Big Challenge’

Srinagar: Days ahead of the poll results in multiple states, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said EVM or pre-poll rigging does not threaten the outcome of polls but the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise carried out by the Election Commission of India.

The voting concluded in four states, including West Bengal, ⁠Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, along with the union territory Puducherry. The high-stakes ballot will be counted on May 4 to elect the new governments. But West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the EVM strong room over alleged malpractice in Bhabanipur, warning against any attempt to tamper with the counting process.

In Kashmir, Abdullah said that he does not believe in EVMs or pre-poll rigging in the polls and supported the action of Mamata for protecting the strong room by keeping party workers there.

“There is a difference between EVMs and what these people are doing through SIR. Today, theft is not being done through EVMs, but unfortunately, theft is being done through the SIR of the Election Commission,” he told reporters here.

The chief minister described West Bengal as a ‘big challenge’ in the face of the SIR exercise through which over 90 lakhs of voters were culled out from the electoral rolls.

The West Bengal election is such a big challenge for everyone. God forbid, if the results of this SIR show results, then it will prove very dangerous for all of us. They removed voters from the voter list and tried to rig the election there. We have to protect ourselves from this. I do not believe in EVMs (rigging),” Abdullah added.

With the exit poll taking centere stage and projecting the Bharatiya Janata Party as leading the elections, Abdullah doubted the projections, saying they may prove wrong in the projections.

He also said he linked the hike in fuel prices, including commercial cylinders, by Rs 900 with the conclusion of elections.