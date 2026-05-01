‘Theft Not Through EVMs But SIR’: Omar Abdullah Terms ECI Exercise A ‘Big Challenge’
Omar Abdullah says voter list revision, not EVM rigging, threatens polls; supports Mamata Banerjee’s strong room vigilance; denies Urdu removal claims in J&K recruitment.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Srinagar: Days ahead of the poll results in multiple states, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said EVM or pre-poll rigging does not threaten the outcome of polls but the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise carried out by the Election Commission of India.
The voting concluded in four states, including West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, along with the union territory Puducherry. The high-stakes ballot will be counted on May 4 to elect the new governments. But West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the EVM strong room over alleged malpractice in Bhabanipur, warning against any attempt to tamper with the counting process.
In Kashmir, Abdullah said that he does not believe in EVMs or pre-poll rigging in the polls and supported the action of Mamata for protecting the strong room by keeping party workers there.
“There is a difference between EVMs and what these people are doing through SIR. Today, theft is not being done through EVMs, but unfortunately, theft is being done through the SIR of the Election Commission,” he told reporters here.
The chief minister described West Bengal as a ‘big challenge’ in the face of the SIR exercise through which over 90 lakhs of voters were culled out from the electoral rolls.
The West Bengal election is such a big challenge for everyone. God forbid, if the results of this SIR show results, then it will prove very dangerous for all of us. They removed voters from the voter list and tried to rig the election there. We have to protect ourselves from this. I do not believe in EVMs (rigging),” Abdullah added.
With the exit poll taking centere stage and projecting the Bharatiya Janata Party as leading the elections, Abdullah doubted the projections, saying they may prove wrong in the projections.
He also said he linked the hike in fuel prices, including commercial cylinders, by Rs 900 with the conclusion of elections.
“The real solution lies in ending the war. There was never a valid basis for this conflict. As soon as the US recognises this and stops the war, we might see some economic relief,” Abdullah added.
Replying to a question on the Peoples Democratic Party’s charge of removing Urdu as a criterion from J&K revenue services recruitment, Abdullah denied it, saying they have merely invited public suggestions.
“There has been no removal of Urdu. May God save us from a party (PDP) and its people who see nothing beyond lies. I challenge them; show us the order where we have supposedly removed Urdu. She (Iltija Mufti) is a young girl but educated woman, but it seems I may need to educate or tutor her further. There is a significant difference between seeking public comments and dropping a subject entirely,” he added.
According to the chief minister, a departmental proposal for removing Urdu knowledge from the recruitment is pending in his office and has not got approval from him.
“I have not approved it nor do I intend to do so. As an elected government, it is our duty to seek public feedback. We issued an order for public comment, yet those who have nothing to offer the people are building their politics on falsehoods. I challenge them again: show me the order dropping Urdu,” Abdullah said.
He said that the PDP is raising Urdu to distract people from asking about their support after they voted for the BJP leader in Rajya Sabha polls in October 2025.
The disclosure came through an RTI, revealing that three PDP legislators had not appointed a polling agent in the election, leading to the accusation that the three party legislators supported the BJP amid their lack of numbers.
“It's like a magician’s trick. They helped the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections and are now trying to deflect public attention. They are speaking Urdu. The PDP will not change its ways. The BJP is clearly assisting them internally,” Abdullah added.
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