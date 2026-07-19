ETV Bharat / bharat

Theft in Uniform, Bengal Police Now Lawbreakers: TMC MP Abhishek On His Office Demolition

Although Banerjee had accused the administration of colluding with the ruling BJP in the demolition action and said the TMC would move the Calcutta High Court over the matter, a state government official asserted that they acted under the law and followed required procedures..

The front portion of the building was bulldozed on Saturday after it was found to be constructed allegedly without an approved building plan and in violation of rules.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday alleged the West Bengal Police under the BJP government has become "lawbreakers", a day after the South 24 Parganas district administration razed his constituency office in Amtala for alleged violation of building rules.

"The action was taken for violations of construction norms and did not have any political consideration," the official had told PTI.

In a post on X, Banerjee said his Lok Sabha constituency office at Amtala was demolished despite the Supreme Court and high court rulings having held bulldozer demolitions unconstitutional. "The lawlessness in Bengal is on full display," said the Diamond Harbour MP, who is the nephew of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

He also said, "Videos showed West Bengal Police alongside BJP goons carrying away trunks filled with laptops, printers, documents, tables, chairs, and other furniture." "This was not demolition; it was theft in uniform, carried out with utter contempt for the rule of law and while the matter remains sub judice before the High Court," Banerjee wrote on X.

"Those meant to uphold the law have become lawbreakers. Shame on West Bengal Police!" he added.

A day earlier, Banerjee had said that his office, which was demolished, was built legally on purchased land and after getting all permissions. The three-time MP had warned that if there was a change in the government after the 2031 Assembly elections, the BJP's party offices in the state would also meet the same fate.