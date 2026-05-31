ETV Bharat / bharat

The World Around The Families Of Hamirpur Bridge Collapse Victims Has Come Crumbling Down

Hamirpur: The world around the families of the victims of the Hamirpur bridge collapse has come down crumbling after the tragedy that claimed six lives on Friday. Their dreams and aspirations lie buried under the concrete slabs and debris of the bridge. Their lives have been shattered by the storm and thunder that led to the accident on the Betwa river.

The helpless victims had to take refuge under the slabs to escape the storm when one of the slabs collapsed at around 2 am.

Among those killed was a doting father Rajesh Pal of Achhpura village who was working as a guard at a bridge construction project. The sole breadwinner of his family was earning around Rs 13,000 per month. He is survived by his wife, elderly parents and four daughters. According to the family members, his eldest daughter, Shivani is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree. Pal wanted her to study and join the Police. He would often say, "Don't give up your studies. I will help you progress."

The family was also preparing for the marriage of Pal’s eldest daughter and money was being saved for the purpose. Pal’s death has shattered all the plans. The family has a bigha of land which is not enough to sustain the family.

The site after part of an under-construction bridge collapsed following a storm over the Betwa river, leaving six labourers dead and three others injured, in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, early Friday, May 29, 2026. (PTI)

The family’s woes were compounded by two of their buffaloes going missing in the storm.

The family has also raised questions on the mode of employment at the site saying that wages were deducted for not reporting for duty along with additional penalties. The members have alleged that the workers were forced to report for duty even in inclement weather. These allegations are being probed.

Pushpendra Singh Chauhan was another victim who was scheduled to get married in December. The 34-year-old from Swasa Khurd village was the second among three brothers who lived with his parents. His younger brother Raghavendra Singh disclosed that he had spoken with his brother on the phone about an hour before the accident.

"The conversation was normal. No one had any idea that everything would end shortly. Pushpendra worked 12 hours a day and earned around Rs 9,000 a month," Raghavendra said while adding that he had the primary responsibility of caring for his parents.

He added that Pushpendra wanted to build a house, expand his farming and strengthen his family financially. The people of his village know him as a friendly person who was also interested in politics and social activities. His mother, Maya Devi and father, Rajendra Singh have been repeatedly asking, "Who will look after us now?" The family has a small portion of land.