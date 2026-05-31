The World Around The Families Of Hamirpur Bridge Collapse Victims Has Come Crumbling Down
Questions have been raised about the quality of construction material and the employment conditions at the site
Published : May 31, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hamirpur: The world around the families of the victims of the Hamirpur bridge collapse has come down crumbling after the tragedy that claimed six lives on Friday. Their dreams and aspirations lie buried under the concrete slabs and debris of the bridge. Their lives have been shattered by the storm and thunder that led to the accident on the Betwa river.
The helpless victims had to take refuge under the slabs to escape the storm when one of the slabs collapsed at around 2 am.
Among those killed was a doting father Rajesh Pal of Achhpura village who was working as a guard at a bridge construction project. The sole breadwinner of his family was earning around Rs 13,000 per month. He is survived by his wife, elderly parents and four daughters. According to the family members, his eldest daughter, Shivani is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree. Pal wanted her to study and join the Police. He would often say, "Don't give up your studies. I will help you progress."
The family was also preparing for the marriage of Pal’s eldest daughter and money was being saved for the purpose. Pal’s death has shattered all the plans. The family has a bigha of land which is not enough to sustain the family.
The family’s woes were compounded by two of their buffaloes going missing in the storm.
The family has also raised questions on the mode of employment at the site saying that wages were deducted for not reporting for duty along with additional penalties. The members have alleged that the workers were forced to report for duty even in inclement weather. These allegations are being probed.
Pushpendra Singh Chauhan was another victim who was scheduled to get married in December. The 34-year-old from Swasa Khurd village was the second among three brothers who lived with his parents. His younger brother Raghavendra Singh disclosed that he had spoken with his brother on the phone about an hour before the accident.
"The conversation was normal. No one had any idea that everything would end shortly. Pushpendra worked 12 hours a day and earned around Rs 9,000 a month," Raghavendra said while adding that he had the primary responsibility of caring for his parents.
He added that Pushpendra wanted to build a house, expand his farming and strengthen his family financially. The people of his village know him as a friendly person who was also interested in politics and social activities. His mother, Maya Devi and father, Rajendra Singh have been repeatedly asking, "Who will look after us now?" The family has a small portion of land.
Awadhpal, one of the guards on duty at the time of the accident, said that he saw Rajesh Pal and Pushpendra Singh getting buried under the debris before his eyes.
"A strong storm was blowing, but work continued," he said while pointing out that if precautions had been taken in time, such heavy casualties might not have occurred. He has sought that the quality of sand and other material used in the construction should be investigated.
The families of the victims and some of the workers have alleged that those working at the site couldn't afford to leave their duties even in the bad weather fearing deduction of wages and other penalties.
Meanwhile, Irfan and Shafiq were two workers who were saved as they had been on leave on account of Eid-ul-Azha. They have also called for a probe into the incident and have demanded adequate assistance for the families of the deceased.
It is being stated that if there was proper monitoring of the project with adequate security and accountability, the accident would not have taken place. One of the local villagers, Sachin Sengar said that the life of a poor labourer cannot be worth Rs 4-5 lakh that the family would get as compensation.
When the ETV Bharat team arrived at the site, it found broken pillars, collapsed segments, protruding iron bars, damaged launching gantry and piles of debris. A large number of cement bags were found stored in the workshop premises adjacent to the site. Many of the sacks were torn and some had lumps of cement inside.
The locals and some workers have raised doubts about the quality of the construction material which is to be probed.
Enforcement Officer with the Labour Department, Mahendra Kumar said the construction site was registered and the related dues were deposited. However, he admitted that the site had not been inspected. He stated that a notice had been issued to the construction company under the Workmen's Compensation Act.
It was disclosed that depending on the age of the deceased, the statutory compensation could range from Rs 11 to Rs 15 lakh. The process of providing Rs 1.25 lakh as departmental assistance has been initiated. When asked about the safety related allegations levelled by the workers, he said, "It is a matter of investigation."
Investigative agencies will seek answers to these allegations. For now, the debris strewn along the banks of the Betwa River, empty courtyards, weeping daughters, heartbroken parents and the devastated families convey that a labourer has once again paid the ultimate price. The collapse of the concrete structure has certainly halted the bridge's construction while also shattering the futures of those families whose breadwinners will never return.
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